5 horror TV shows and movies releasing in August 2022

While horror movies are almost as old as cinema itself, shows in the genre are a more recent phenomenon. Netflix shows such as The Haunting Of Hill House and Midnight Mass have received critical acclaim while being loved by the general audience as well. Most of these successful shows have been renewed for newer seasons and new series too have been announced.

Latest horror shows such as Locke and Key and The Haunting of Bly Manor also combine elements of romance, fantasy and thriller to build a story that is not confined by its genre. Here are all the top movies and shows releasing this August to give you the spooks.

Horror on TV and cinema this August

1) Prey (Hulu) - August 5

Following in the footsteps of John Krasinski's A Quiet Place, a bunch of survival horror dramas have come out. Playing around with concepts of nature, prey and predator, Prey on Hulu explores the story of a protagonist who strives to keep her tribe safe from an alien predator with strange features.

While the trailer does lean more on the fantasy elements, the upcoming movie is part of the classic Predator franchise. The trailer and synopsis promise that the fifth installment of the sci-fi meets horror franchise will definitely include elements of horror. And with the redefining of horror and genre-bending work from New Age filmmakers, the supernatural is not a pre-requisite for a horror film.

2) The Sandman S1 (Netflix) - August 5

Combining elements of fantasy, superhero and horror, The Sandman on Netflix promises a dark fantasy tale across time and dimensions. Mixing up genres is not something unusual for Netflix originals. However, this looks like a step ahead with all that it aims to achieve in a single show.

The upcoming series, like the comic, tells the story of Dream, also known as Morpheus, among other names. The comic book tells the story of how Dream was captured by an occult ritual and held prisoner for several decades. But he escapes and finds himself in the modern day, sworn to avenge himself.

The story is based on a DC comic book of the same name written by Neil Gaiman and seems to be a faithful adaptation. It releases on Netflix on August 5 and is expecting quite the opening viewership, with Gaiman himself producing the show along with David S. Goyer.

3) School Tales (Netflix) - August 10

This anthology from seasoned Thai horror directors explores the horror associated with high school experiences. All the stories supposedly feature ghosts and are expected to be fine works from the acclaimed filmmakers.

Considering the popularity of Asian cinema among cinephiles across the world, especially after the acclaim received by Parasite and some other Korean dramas, the automatic anticipation for School Tales is not surprising. It releases on Netflix on August 10, 2022.

Netflix is already home to some amazing Asian horror shows and movies, including Kingdom, The Call, #Alive, All of Us Are Dead.

4) Locke and Key S3 (Netflix) - August 10

With the success of the first two seasons, Locke and Key is back with its third and final season. This series, based on the comic book of the same name, follows three siblings who discover some mysterious secrets about their family home after their father's death.

The performances by all the actors, despite their age, are commendable. Unlike most shows, Locke and Key has been consistent in terms of content, rather than dragging on limited plots. It releases on Netflix on August 10.

5) Orphan: First Kill (Theatrical release) - August 19

Starring Julia Stiles and Isabelle Fuhrman, this is a much awaited movie owing to its cast and crew. A prequel to the 2009 psychological-horror film Orphan, the movie follows a young woman who escapes a psychiatric facility and pretends to be the missing daughter of a rich family, until things take an unexpected turn.

Isabelle Fuhrman is reprising her role as Esther in the upcoming movie.

Watch out for some wonderful performances as this movie hits the screens on August 19. Orphan: First Kill is set to be released simultaneously through limited theatrical release, video on demand, and on Paramount+.

There's no shortage of horror movies and TV shows online. Although horror may not be everyone's cup of tea, good stories combined with good horror is a treat one shouldn't miss out on. Apart from the titles mentioned above, there'll be a whole lot more horror content coming out this month. A24's Bodies Bodies Bodies, Blumhouse's They/Them, and Universal Pictures' Idris Elba starrer Beast are also slated for an August release.

