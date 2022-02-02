5 slasher-horror films similar to Texas Chainsaw Massacre 

The classic blockbuster Texas Chainsaw Massacre, directed by horror-film director Tobe Hooper, is a proto-slasher film revolving around a dysfunctional family stuck in the middle of nowhere. The film is banned in several countries due to its graphic content.

While driving through rural Texas with five friends, they came to find the home of a family of lunatic killers who had decorated their home with human remains. They are killed one by one, mostly by Leatherface, the youngest son, and Sally is the ultimate victim, bound and tortured for fun. The film employs a chaotic filming style that gives it a more authentic sense while also emphasizing the violence.

While Texas Chainsaw will always remain a legendary horror hit, let's find out some other horror classics that belong to the same class. Since the best way to watch a horror movie is to keep it as covert as possible, I'll make this spoiler-free. Let's get started.

5 slasher-horrors that lived upto the mark of Texas Chainsaw Massacre

1) Wolf Creek (2005)

This film received seven Australian Film Institute nominations, including Best Director, and was named one of the 25 Best Films since The Shining by New York magazine. It's also a proto-slosher, just like the Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

The movie involves three backpackers on a road trip who get into trouble when they stop in Wolf Creek, a lonely location. When the car engine fails, a helpful stranger emerges out of nowhere to assist them. Knowing the risks, they have no choice but to accept his assistance. The nightmare begins after that.

This film might not be the happiest cinema you'll ever see. But you'll definitely have to admire it for what it manages to do to you. Although they tell you right away that it's based on true events, I didn't think they needed to. It's already going to feel a little too genuine. You'd have the feeling that someone is watching you with a webcam.

2) Eden Lake (2008)

Eden Lake tells the story of an unlucky young couple who are forced to fight a vicious adolescent group. They refuse to give up and let their romantic moment be ruined, so they fight back, which has unfavorable consequences.

This film will astound you beyond your wildest expectations. I've seen a lot of horror films, but none have had the impact on me that this one did. It's amazing how quickly things change. It starts off as a romantic picture, but quickly transforms into a nightmare before returning to its original form as a revenge film.

3) Evil Dead (2013)

The plot of this movie picks up 30 years after the events of the first film. This time, a group of five friends gather in the same rural lodge in order to help Mia overcome her opiate addiction. Her pals are standing by to assist her.

Things swiftly spiraled out of control as they unwittingly summoned demons from the adjacent forests. Mia is possessed, but everyone believes she is experiencing withdrawal symptoms. Like Texas Chainsaw Massacare, this film will have a long-term impact on your mind.

4) Cabin Fever

The plot of Cabin Fever is very similar to that of Evil Dead. The filmmaker, Eli Roth, has stated numerous times that the parallels were intended to pay respect to his favorite films.

It's about a bunch of kids who, after passing their final examinations, rent a cabin in the woods. Their good times are cut short when they contract a flesh-eating bacteria.

This film is terrifying. Is that the best option? Most likely not. There are more interesting films to watch. Cabin Fever, on the other hand, would pique your interest if you enjoy films like Texas Chainsaw Massacare.

5) The Hills Have Eyes

The plot centers around a family who discovers a barren atomic zone while on a road trip. It doesn't take long for them to realize that this wilderness is far from empty. It's home to a horde of savage beasts who enjoy nothing more than some fresh human flesh.

The film begins slowly, establishing people before shifting gears and becoming horrific, akin to the Wrong Turn and Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

