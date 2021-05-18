Top 5 Corpse Husband songs

Corpse Husband is a YouTuber known for his Among Us videos. He is also famous for his beginnings as a horror story narrator and making music on the side. The 23-year-old started his YouTube journey in 2015 and has gotten big due to his voice.

Corpse Husband is chronically ill, as he suffers from conditions such as fibromyalgia, thoracic outlet syndrome, and GERD. The latter disease is what is responsible for his popular deep voice, while he also wears an eye patch due to blue light from electronics.

The San Diego-born star's recent entry into music has been quite the revelation, and his article lists five of his most viral songs.

Also read: What is David Dobrik's net worth? A look at YouTuber's wealth amid endless controversies

Corpse Husband's most popular songs

#5 - CORPSE - NEVER SATISFIED

Corpse Husband released "NEVER SATISFIED" on June 26th, 2020, and it is one of his lesser-known songs.

It's all about how he is never satisfied with the work he releases or does and strives to do better. It has 6 million views, 230k likes, and 1.1 dislikes.

#4 - CORPSE - Cabin Fever

Corpse Husband's song "Cabin Fever" was released on March 21, 2020. Another of his lesser-known songs talks about what he would like to do and has overall small mentions of his career and how it has helped him become popular with the fairer sex.

The song has 7 million views, 192k likes, and 1.2k dislikes.

Also read: Top 5 PewDiePie Minecraft videos of all time

#3 - CORPSE - CAT GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE

Corpse Husband's song "CAT GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE" was released on March 11th, 2020.

It is based on catgirls and overall pop culture and is one of his other well-known songs on TikTok. The song has received 10 million views, 396k likes, and 3.2k dislikes.

#2 - CORPSE - WHITE TEE

Corpse released "WHITE TEE" on June 29th, 2020, which drove his fans wild because they got to see what they thought was a photo of the faceless internet sensation.

He speaks about how it's hard for him to fit in, and girls trouble him only because they want him as he's famous and not because they like him for him. This song has 17 million views, 388k likes, and 3.3 dislikes.

#1 - CORPSE - E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE

Corpse Husband released "E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE" on September 30th, 2020, and it soon blew up on TikTok. It even made the Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart at number twenty-four.

The track is seen as the sequel to the aforementioned CAT GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE and has 40 million views, 1.2m likes, and 21k dislikes.

Also read: "Will I lose my eye?": Jeff Wittek's series shows his eye injury getting worse as David Dobrik drives him to hospital

Note: This list if based on the number of views, but also reflect some of the author's personal views.