“Will I lose my eye?”: Jeff Wittek’s series shows his eye injury getting worse as David Dobrik drives him to hospital

Former Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek has begun documenting his recovery after a traumatic experience following a stunt in which he allegedly damaged parts of his skull and face.

Jeff Wittek wanted to show his progress and how this incident truly affected him and was concerned about the possibility of having permanent brain damage. Dr. Daniel Amen has been by Jeff Wittek's side, helping him recover and giving him reassurance that he will get better if he works with him.

"Another one down. Working with the best to correct my vision and all that good stuff. This is probably surgery seven out of eight or something but who’s counting?" Jeff said in a more recent post.

Also Read: “Everybody thought I was going to die”: Jeff Wittek details brain trauma caused by David Dobrik’s stunt, seeks doctor’s help

Jeff Wittek loses vision in eye

When Jeff goes to try and pry his eye open, he takes a look at himself after speaking to one of his doctors and comes to the conclusion that he cannot move it or see anything through it.

"Bro he's throwing these around like its hair cuts"

Said Jeff after being told he needed to have another surgery on his eye.

Jeff begins to break down and cry trying to contain himself and calling himself names while others are trying to support him. During the first surgery they tore a tendon in the eye which had affected him more than he thought.

"I might lose my eye."

Said Jeff while on a phone call.

After surgery he had some doubts but continued to try and be somewhat positive. His eye began to heal as he moved onto getting different tests done to see how his brain had been affected by the accident. Jeff's eye had healed after awhile and he regained vision in it again.

Jeff Wittek celebrates overcoming this traumatic experience

Months had passed and he had figured out the perfect way to conclude the horrible experience he had endured.

In his most recent post he says,

"The only logical ending I could think of to my traumatic life threatening injury documentary was to take my 15 year old dog up in a hot air balloon and have him witness me jump out and plummet to the earth from 6000 feet without any understanding of what’s going on. That’s what you get for pissing on everything. It’s lessons like this I will teach my kids one day."

Also Read: What is David Dobrik’s net worth? A look at YouTuber’s wealth amid endless controversies