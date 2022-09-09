"Goosebumps, finally a good movie": Daniel Craig-starrer murder mystery Knives Out (2022) new teaser trailer has fans thrilled

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the sequel to the highly riveting and thrilling Knives Out, is set to arrive in select cinemas in November 2022. It will also be released on Netflix on Friday, December 23, 2022.

Netflix dropped the official teaser trailer for the brand new Daniel Craig-starrer on September 8, and since then, it has taken Twitter by storm as fans of the highly celebrated 2019 murder mystery franchise are thrilled to catch a glimpse of what the new intriguing mystery possibly has to offer.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery @KnivesOut You expected a mystery.

You expected a puzzle.

But for one person on this island, this is not a game.



Fans took to Twitter to express their joy and excitement about the movie, with one user writing that they have "goosebumps" because "finally a good movie" is set to release.

Fans are expressing their excitement about Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Twitter

The original 2019 Rian Johnson-directed murder mystery Knives Out received critical acclaim for its stellar cast and writing. Fans enjoyed a fresh spin on the usual murder-mystery tropes and the ensemble cast, as well as Craig's American accent. The excitement for the upcoming sequel is palpable, as evident by the Twitter storm.

specstacular @payal_choksi Glass Onion : A Knives Out Mystery.. can we pretend this is December already ..?? Bc

purplex999 @purplex999 @netflix I saw the first "Knives Out", looking forward to watching this one near Xmas on Netflix. @netflix I saw the first "Knives Out", looking forward to watching this one near Xmas on Netflix.

MILLER™️⚪️⚪️🔴 @MrMiller_007 Daniel Craig is certainly bringing his style once again in GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY. Daniel Craig is certainly bringing his style once again in GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY. https://t.co/YeLxGiEWvf

Billy Crossley @bcrossleyart Watching the Glass Onion Teaser on repeat Watching the Glass Onion Teaser on repeat

It looks like fans are ready to go on an electrifying mystery journey Knives Out style.

Learn all about Knives Out 2 ahead of its release

The sequel to the fan-favorite 2019 murder mystery movie will be released in select theaters in November 2022 and will debut on Netflix on Friday, December 23, 2022. The movie is approximately 2 hours and 19 minutes long.

The original Knives Out movie chronicled the highly absorbing story of Detective Benoit Blanc's quest to solve the murder mystery of an 85-year old best-selling crime novelist, Harlan Thrombey, belonging to a rich and extremely dysfunctional family. It has gained a lot of popularity all around the world.

Hence, the expectations from its sequel are undoubtedly very high. The official synopsis for the movie, as shared by Netflix, reads:

"You’re invited to put the pieces together. In the follow-up to Rian Johnson's Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects."

By the looks of it, it is quite understandable that Detective Benoit Blanc will again go on a journey to solve another intriguing and complex mystery, but this time in Greece.

The official trailer provides the audience with some intriguing glimpses, and without a shred of doubt, it looks like an intensely woven, highly exhilarating, and fascinating rollercoaster ride. It's safe to say that the audience can't wait to see the unraveling arresting mystery.

Rian Johnson, the mastermind behind the original movie, has served as the writer and director of the sequel as well. He has also served as the producer of the movie along with Ram Bergman.

Steve Yedlin has served as the cinematographer of the movie, while highly acclaimed American music composer Nathan Johnson has given music to the movie.

Apart from Daniel Craig reprising his role as Detective Benoit Blanc, the movie's intriguing and promising cast list includes Edward Norton as a tech billionaire named Miles Bron, Kathryn Hahn as a Connecticut governor named Claire Debella, and Janelle Monáe as a tech entrepreneur named Cassandra "Andi" Brand.

The cast also entails Leslie Odom Jr. as a scientist named Lionel Toussaint, Madelyn Cline as Duke's younger girlfriend named Whiskey, Jessica Henwick as Birdie's assistant named Peg, Kate Hudson as a fashion designer named Birdie Jay, Dave Bautista as a YouTube star named Duke Cody and Ethan Hawke in an unrevealed role.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery @KnivesOut You're invited to put the pieces together.



Don't forget to watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which will arrive exclusively on Netflix on Friday, December 23, 2022, and in select theaters in November 2022.

