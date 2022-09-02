5 best murder mysteries to watch on Netflix during Labor Day 2022 weekend

Netflix has grown to become the most sought-after OTT platform when it comes to the experience of watching films from the comfort of our homes. It has films across languages and cultures, with genres ranging from romantic comedies to dark thrillers.

The platform is home to some of the best murder mysteries in the history of cinema that could make for great Labor Day viewing because of the niche subjects they explore.

From more recent movies like Daniel Craig-starrer Knives Out to older films such as Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman-starrer Se7en, Netflix boasts an eclectic band of murder mysteries.

On that note, here is a list of some of the best murder mysteries you can find on Netflix, that would make for great entertainment this Labor Day.

1) The Little Things

The Little Things (Image via IMDB)

The Little Things brings together a retired detective and a young rookie who take on the task of finding a serial killer who strikes again after a long time. The film stars Denzel Washington, Jared Leto, and Rami Malek, who have all done justice to their roles.

The subject of the film has a lot to do with the burdens of working as a detective and the trauma that stays with professionals, making it relevant for a Labor Day watch.

The movie has a much darker tone than most mystery thrillers. Visuals of the crime scene and graphic violence are covered in some parts while a lot of the film also deals with the inner turmoil of the characters.

The themes of The Little Things are hard-hitting and keep you thinking even after the end credits. It is also filled with moral dilemmas and some exciting twists that keep you hooked throughout the film's runtime.

2) The Nice Guys

The Nice Guys (Image via IMDB)

Russel Crowe and Ryan Gosling outperform themselves in this thriller-comedy. Jokes are wonderfully executed as this comedic duo goes about trying to solve the case of a missing girl.

A mysterious death, an unusual missing case, and an unlikely team of two make this murder mystery the perfect entertainer on a holiday. It also explores the odds that a man’s job can put him at, making Labor Day the perfect occasion for this film.

The plots and sub-plots, despite their multiplicity, easy to keep up with, owing to good writing and fine performances. Crowe and Gosling deliver great comic timing and make the film funny and intriguing. The movie has gathered a niche following ever since its release in 2016 and is now streaming on Netflix.

3) Se7en

A still from Se7en (Image via IMDB)

Se7en is arguably David Fincher's finest work. The film explores its extremely complex characters while also telling a story about the religious rules of sin.

It also features one of Brad Pitt's most convincing performances and the same can be said for Morgan Freeman. The trope of bringing together an experienced detective and a beginner, that was explored in The Little Things is fairly inspired from Se7en.

This one too features gore and crime quite explicitly and the characters are in for some personal agony while investigating a series of murders. It comments on religion, mental illness, loneliness and the modern society.

Gwyneth Paltrow also does a great job playing one of the most pivotal roles that decide the fate of the characters. Se7en is a must-watch for any cinephile.

4) Under Suspicion

Under Suspicion (Image via IMDB)

Under Suspicion tells the tale of an attorney who gets framed with a murder under twisted circumstances. Although he is out of trouble in the beginning, the story his wife tells the police puts him in a vulnerable situation.

This one is an American-French murder mystery that is more personal than larger-than-life. Despite the negative reviews, Under Suspicion remains an engaging murder mystery.

The film also takes its time to explore the downside of the profession and how twisted one's life can get while just doing their job. The concepts, while seeming like ones that would relate to Labor Day, do end up becoming darker by the minute in the film. The performances too, are ones to watch out for.

5) The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (Image via IMDB)

Another David Fincher directorial, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo follows an inquisitive journalist who teams up with a hacker to find out the details of a missing woman.

Despite the woman being missing for forty long years, finding information becomes a task and our protagonists go about it anyway, owing to their passion for their profession.

The movie stars Daniel Craig, Stellan Skarsgard, and Rooney Mara in important roles. All three of them deliver phenomenal performances like any other actor in a Fincher film.

The film is layered with mystery and darkness. All the layers are explored cinematically through some brilliant writing and filmmaking. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is streaming on Netflix.

cinesthetic @TheCinesthetic The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011) dir. David Fincher The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011) dir. David Fincher https://t.co/fA8LP1vo65

These films are not just any murder mysteries available on Netflix but have gone on to achieve solid accolades and be part of the greatest cinema out there.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande