Does Rami Malek have a twin? 'No Time to Die' star's SNL monologue explored

Rami Malek was the host of Saturday Night Live on October 16 alongside musical guest Young Thug. For his opening monolog, Malek talked about the dramatic roles he has played and said that SNL is a big change for him.

Malek mentioned that a lot of people have told him about his resting villain face, which led him to be cast as a villain in No Time to Die. He elaborated that he has mostly sympathized with movie villains like Scar in The Lion King and Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs.

Malek named some of his favorite classic villains like Jaws, Dracula, and Frankenstein’s monster. The audience burst out laughing when he said that Freddie Krueger encouraged the kids to dream.

The Bohemian Rhapsody star then spoke about his childhood and said that he has a twin brother. He said he replaced his brother in one of the night’s sketches. Before ending the monolog, Rami Malek said that he is proud of his brother, teacher, sister, and doctor for dedicating their lives to helping others.

About Rami Malek’s brother

Sami Malek is Rami Malek’s twin brother and was born on May 12, 1981, four minutes after his older brother. They come from a family of Egyptian immigrants and their father used to be a tour guide in Cairo.

Although Rami is a very popular actor today, his twin brother has kept himself away from Hollywood and is pursuing a career in education.

Rami Malek and Sami Malek attend the FOX, FX and Hulu 2019 Golden Globe Awards after party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Image via Getty Images)

Sami’s bio on the academy’s website says that he has a double major in American Literature and Culture and African-American studies. He started his career in teaching with a non-profit organization named Teach for America, which aims to increase educational equity and excellence.

However, the brothers have continued to be a team and Rami once admitted that they would love to use their mysterious likeness to their advantage. It is unknown who Sami is currently dating. Meanwhile, Rami has been dating actress Lucy Boynton since 2018.

Also Read

Rami Malek recently appeared as Lyutsifer Safin, the main antagonist in the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die. The film marks Daniel Craig's final appearance as James Bond and has received positive reviews from critics.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee