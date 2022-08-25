WWE Legend Batista changes his look in preperation for movie roll

Former WWE Superstar Batista has taken to social media to reveal a change to his appearance.

The Animal has had a stellar career in cinema since his departure from the wrestling business. He has notably played Drax The Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, he has also had roles in Spectre, Blade Runner 2049, and Netflix's Army Of The Dead.

In addition, he was Glossu "Beast” Rabban Harkonen in 2021's Dune. The film received critical acclaim across the board and now The Animal is back to reprise his role in the sequel. In a new Instagram post, he showed off his clean shave look in preparation for the role.

"If the spice must flow, than the beard must go" he wrote in the Instagram post

Dave retired from the pro wrestling business in 2019 at WrestleMania 35. He took on Triple H in a No Hold Barred match at the event and was defeated by The Game.

A WWE Hall of Famer says he and Batista were not friends

Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Booker T had some choice words about The Animal on a recent podcast.

The two had a backstage altercation in 2006 that resulted in a brawl. Booker linked this to the comments Bryan Danielson made about The Miz. He spoke about Dave in a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast.

"I never talk about the incident between Dave [Batista] and I or anything like that. We were not friends or anything like that, and him and I, we had to work together. He wasn't a person that I particularly wanted to work with, but I'm a professional, just like [Bryan] Danielson" Booker said

Batista and Booker T wrestled for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main events of both Survivor Series and SummerSlam in 2006. The Animal has vowed never to return to the ring, where as Booker wrestled recently in Texas.

