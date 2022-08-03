"We were not friends" - WWE legend says he wasn't interested in working with Batista

WWE legend Booker T has stated that he wasn't keen to face Batista after their backstage bust-up. He said that their chemistry improved after their altercation.

The WWE Hall of Famer discussed Bryan Danielson's recent comments about The Miz. The AEW star had stated that he and The A-Lister didn't like each other.

On Booker T's Hall of Fame show, the legend said that he was in a similar situation to Danielson as he did not get along with Batista. However, he had to be in a storyline with him.

"I never talk about the incident between Dave [Batista] and I or anything like that. We were not friends or anything like that, and him and I, we had to work together. He wasn't a person that I particularly wanted to work with, but I'm a professional, just like [Bryan] Danielson, I'm a professional, I'm going to get the work done and hopefully, that makes some really good TV. I do know after the incident [with Batista], I think we were able to work in the ring a whole lot better, actually. I think things got a lot smoother. Maybe before there wasn't a respect deal going into our matches, but after I'm sure there was a lot of respect going into that ring," said Booker T. [From 43:00 to 44:00]

Booker T said pro wrestlers need to keep their "beefs" aside when they enter the ring and act professionally. He did this when he stepped into the ring with Batista.

What did Bryan Danielson say about his feud with The Miz in WWE?

"So, I don't like Mike, right. I don't like Miz. But I respect him." Bryan Danielson on The Miz.

You can check out the tweet from the WWE Network below.

WWE Network @WWENetwork



Bryan and “So, I don’t like Mike, right. I don’t like Miz. But I respect him.” — @WWEDanielBryanBryan and @mikethemiz sound off on their nearly decade-long rivalry in this bonus scene from #WWE24 : The Miz. “So, I don’t like Mike, right. I don’t like Miz. But I respect him.” — @WWEDanielBryan Bryan and @mikethemiz sound off on their nearly decade-long rivalry in this bonus scene from #WWE24: The Miz. https://t.co/RBu2OiGF6D

Speaking on Starrcast, Danielson said that he and Miz had good chemistry in the storyline, but didn't get along behind the scenes.

"He was so good. He was magic. Mike [The Miz] and I don't like each other, legitimately, but he's somebody I respect a lot for working hard," said Danielson.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Bryan Danielson Says He Was Originally Going To Hit The Miz On Talking Smack dlvr.it/SVpRDx Bryan Danielson Says He Was Originally Going To Hit The Miz On Talking Smack dlvr.it/SVpRDx

Bryan stated that he considered punching The Miz during their infamous fall-out on Talking Smack years ago.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Hall of Fame and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

A pro wrestling legend claims Sting never understood pro wrestling. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far