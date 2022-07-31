"I may have gotten fired"- Former WWE Champion discloses nixed plans in the infamous segment with the Miz

Bryan Danielson (a.k.a. Daniel Bryan in WWE) apparently almost risked of getting fired in a segment with the Miz.

The former WWE Champion had an interview alongside The Miz on Talking Smack back in 2016. While Danielson was not cleared to wrestle at that time owing to injuries, that did not stop the A-lister from insulting him for being out of action.

In a recent appearance on Starrcast V, The American Dragon revealed the original plan was for him to hit The Miz in retaliation for the insults. This was intended to force WWE to bring Danielson back into in-ring action due to fan outcry.

However, Danielson later decided that simply walking away might be a better option.

"He was so good. He was magic. Mike and I don't like each other, legitimately, but he's somebody I respect a lot for working hard. When he was going off, I was like, 'This is so good. It'd be so good if I punched him, but maybe it would resonate more and be better for him if I walked.' So, that's what happened. Everybody, including Maryse, was like, 'why is this going on? What is happening?' It would have been great television. It might have gotten canceled. I may have gotten fired." (H/T: Fightful)

Bryan Danielson has found a fresh lease of life in AEW, where he has co-founded the Blackpool Combat Club alongside Jon Moxley and William Regal.

It remains to be seen what is next for him in his already distinguished career.

The former WWE Champion recently had an unexpected loss in AEW

The American Dragon faced Daniel Garcia in his comeback match from an injury hiatus last week on AEW Dynamite.

While everyone expected Danielson to wipe the floor with the JAS member, a perfectly timed interference from Jake Hager tipped the scales in Garcia's favor.

Taking advantage of the referee's unawareness, Garcia grappled with the Blackpool Combat Club member in a submission maneuver, leading to a knockout win.

Given the unexpected loss, it remains to be seen what is next in the feud between the Blackpool Combat Club and the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Do you think Bryan Danielson should have lost to Daniel Garcia? Sound off in the comments!

