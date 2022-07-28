Bryan Danielson stunned by massive upset in AEW Dynamite main event, former WWE star interferes

Bryan Danielson made his much-awaited return to AEW Dynamite this week. His last match was the Anarchy in the Arena bout at Double or Nothing 2022 against the Jericho Appreciation Society.

The American Dragon squared off against JAS member Daniel Garcia in his comeback match this Wednesday. The fight surprisingly turned more violent than expected, as Danielson suffered a head laceration right in the beginning.

The two talented wrestlers went back and forth to gain the upper hand. Although Garcia put up a commendable defense, the Blackpool Combat Club member seemed to be steadily gaining control.

While it seemed like the match was about to end with Danielson's victory, his foot got caught in the ringside banner under the bottom rope. This allowed Garcia to gain the upper hand as he put the American Dragon on a submission hold.

In a massive upset, Danielson passed out during his struggle to break free, leading to the referee ending the match with Daniel Garcia as the winner.

It was later revealed that Danielson's leg was caught not by the banner but by fellow JAS member Jake Hager's (FKA Jack Swagger in WWE) hand, who was hiding under the ring the whole time.

Daniel Garcia's win over the veteran is expected to have major implications in the feud between the JAS and the Blackpool Combat Club.

Will this heat up the rivalry between the AEW factions even further in the coming weeks? Sound off in the comments below.

