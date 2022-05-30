×
Create
Notifications

Chris Jericho's faction emerges victorious after a violent Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing

Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley got involved in the Anarchy in the Arena match.
Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley got involved in the Anarchy in the Arena match.
1 Comment
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 30, 2022 10:33 AM IST
News

The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, with Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Minard, and Angelo Parker) outlasted the quintet of Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz in the first-ever Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing 2022.

The rivalry between the two groups started on the May 11th episode of Dynamite when Moxley and Danielson helped Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz repel another JAS assault. Jericho and William Regal got into a verbal jousting the following week, eventually setting up the match. They then got into an all-out fight on May 20 Rampage and May 25 Dynamite.

.@JonMoxley, @Santana_Proud, @bryandanielson, @ortiz_powerful and @MadKing1981 enter the arena and Anarchy erupts! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / PPV.com https://t.co/mlvKUxSDj0

The match started with both factions fighting through the crowd while Moxley's theme Wild Thing was still playing. Eventually, Minard, Kingston, and Moxley got bloodied with The Purveyor of Violence sticking a fork on Minard's forehead.

.@JonMoxley digs a fork into the forehead of @theDaddyMagic as his entrance music still plays! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / PPV.com https://t.co/F5yYzNcKSw

With the chaos ensuing, The Mad King tried to pour gasoline on Jericho in the ring, but Danielson quickly stopped him. The two teammates went at each other as Moxley tried to them, which enabled The Wizard to hit the steel chair.

Also Read Article Continues below

In the match's closing moments, The American Dragon tried his best to fight Jericho and Hager. However, the numbers game went to him as The Wizard locked the half-crab while the big man wrapped the top rope around the former's neck. Danielson eventually passed out, and JAS won the match.

The first-ever Anarchy in the Arena match was bloody and featured violent bumps from both stables. However, it will be interesting to see if Eddie Kingston and the rest of his group will exact revenge on Chris Jericho's JAS moving forward.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

Edited by Angana Roy
comments icon1 comment
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी