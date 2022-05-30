Chris Jericho's faction emerges victorious after a violent Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing

The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, with Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Minard, and Angelo Parker) outlasted the quintet of Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz in the first-ever Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing 2022.

The rivalry between the two groups started on the May 11th episode of Dynamite when Moxley and Danielson helped Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz repel another JAS assault. Jericho and William Regal got into a verbal jousting the following week, eventually setting up the match. They then got into an all-out fight on May 20 Rampage and May 25 Dynamite.

The match started with both factions fighting through the crowd while Moxley's theme Wild Thing was still playing. Eventually, Minard, Kingston, and Moxley got bloodied with The Purveyor of Violence sticking a fork on Minard's forehead.

With the chaos ensuing, The Mad King tried to pour gasoline on Jericho in the ring, but Danielson quickly stopped him. The two teammates went at each other as Moxley tried to them, which enabled The Wizard to hit the steel chair.

In the match's closing moments, The American Dragon tried his best to fight Jericho and Hager. However, the numbers game went to him as The Wizard locked the half-crab while the big man wrapped the top rope around the former's neck. Danielson eventually passed out, and JAS won the match.

The first-ever Anarchy in the Arena match was bloody and featured violent bumps from both stables. However, it will be interesting to see if Eddie Kingston and the rest of his group will exact revenge on Chris Jericho's JAS moving forward.

Edited by Angana Roy