What did Kate Hudson say about nepotism? Glass Onion star sparks debate with nepo baby comments

American actress Kate Hudson sparked debate online after she chimed in on the evergreen nepotism debate.

In her latest interview with The Independent, the 43-year-old star shared her thoughts on the trending "nepo babies" topic while promoting her newly released film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

“The nepotism thing, I mean… I don’t really care.”

Nepo babies is a negative term used to describe personalities whose parents are famous Hollywood celebrities. Kate herself is a product of nepotism. She is the daughter of actress Goldie Hawn and the stepdaughter of Kurt Russell.

Kate Hudson states nepotism is way more prevalent in other industries

In the same interview, Kate Hudson defended herself and her family, stating storytelling is in their blood.

“I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.”

The Bride Wars star added that Hollywood is not the only place where nepotism exists, and other industries have way more nepo babies.

“I actually think there are other industries where it’s [more common]. Maybe modeling? I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood. Sometimes I’ve been in business meetings where I’m like, ‘Wait, whose child is this?’ Like, this person knows nothing!”

Not just Kate but her siblings, Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell, are also actors in the same industry.

Twitter reactions on Kate Hudson's comments

After Hudson's comments on nepotism in Hollywood went viral, Twitterati slammed the actress. Several users stated that she was talking this freely about nepotism because she is the daughter of Goldie Hawn and did not have to go through the same troubles any non-industry person has to.

One user also stated that Hudson is out of touch with reality and her denial towards the subject is "disrespectful."

mattmerchant @midmerch Kate Hudson is saying she’s seen more nepotism in other industries because we all know about the various side jobs she had to have as a poor person trying to break into Hollywood. Kate Hudson is saying she’s seen more nepotism in other industries because we all know about the various side jobs she had to have as a poor person trying to break into Hollywood.

MaCri Heller @MaCriHeller Kate Hudson saying that nepotism in Hollywood doesn’t count if you work hard and are talented is an offensive joke to all! Who is she the daughter to?Come on girl you should have the decency to shut up, really! Kate Hudson saying that nepotism in Hollywood doesn’t count if you work hard and are talented is an offensive joke to all! Who is she the daughter to?Come on girl you should have the decency to shut up, really!

At least have some dignity and own it.

denial is disrespectful. @thedailybeast I’m sure Kate Hudson knows about nepotism in “other industries” way more than us because she’s had so many other jobs in other industries ......................At least have some dignity and own it. #nepotism denial is disrespectful. @thedailybeast I’m sure Kate Hudson knows about nepotism in “other industries” way more than us because she’s had so many other jobs in other industries ......................At least have some dignity and own it.#nepotism denial is disrespectful.

🇨🇦 Canada Here 🇨🇦 @BASIA_ROCKS . She has zero talent. But being Goldie's daughter, opens doors, etc. for her=NEPOTISM!🤷‍♀️ @Dannystrong Example: kate Hudson has extreme talent?. She has zero talent. But being Goldie's daughter, opens doors, etc. for her=NEPOTISM!🤷‍♀️ @Dannystrong Example: kate Hudson has extreme talent? 😆. She has zero talent. But being Goldie's daughter, opens doors, etc. for her=NEPOTISM!🤷‍♀️

Mariana Santangelo @MarianaSGoldman @franklinleonard Also ... What jobs in “other industries” did Kate Hudson have to know that nepotism is worse outside Hollywood. It’s not. Except in Buckingham Palace... @franklinleonard Also ... What jobs in “other industries” did Kate Hudson have to know that nepotism is worse outside Hollywood. It’s not. Except in Buckingham Palace...

The Bride Wars actress concluded her argument by stating it does not matter where the person comes from or what kind of relationship they have with the business, "if you work hard and you kill it, it doesn't matter."

Hudson is not the only celebrity to defend nepotism in Hollywood. On Friday, December 23, Jamie Lee Curtis took to her Instagram handle and shared two pictures with her famous parents, actress Janet Leigh and actor Tony Curtis.

However, she slammed people for reminding her every day that her parents are famous even though she has been in the industry for 44 years.

"The current conversation about nepo babies is just designed to try to diminish and denigrate and hurt."

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis' daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, also blasted the topic of nepo babies in an interview with Elle Magazine, stating it is "weird" that celeb kids get reduced to a notion that they only exist in the industry because it’s a generational thing."

