"She's very uncensored": Kate Hudson opens up about her character in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kate Hudson spoke at length about her character in her new film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Hudson described her character, Birdie Jay, as "uncensored, bold, and flamboyant."

Kate Hudson's performance in the film has received rave reviews from critics and viewers, with many considering it to be one of her finest roles in films. The movie was released in theaters for a week on November 23, 2022, and is set to drop on Netflix on December 23, 2022.

Kate Hudson revealed during her interaction with Jimmy Fallon that her character in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery shares her nickname, Birdie. However, she also mentioned that her character is very different from her personality and said:

"I mean, she says things that she shouldn't. She's very uncensored. She's bold, flamboyant."

She further went on to mention that Birdie has a sweatpants company and continued:

"And she, kind of, was a model-ish (and has) socialite vibes."

Describing the film as funny, Kate Hudson said that Birdie Jay is one of the many characters visiting Miles Bron's (Edward Norton) island where a murder takes place. Although too many details about her character aren't known at this point, fans can expect her to play a key role in the movie.

Apart from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Kate Hudson has starred in a number of popular shows and films over the years. These include Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Alex & Emma, and Truth Be Told, to name a few.

Hudson is also reportedly slated to play a pivotal role in Michael Maren's upcomedy flick, Shriver, starring Michael Shannon and Don Johnson, among many others, in major roles.

A brief look at Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery plot and trailer

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery centers around the main character Benoit Blanc, who's now set to investigate a new murder mystery. Here's a brief description shared by Netflix on their official YouTube channel:

"You’re invited to put the pieces together. In the follow-up to Rian Johnson's Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects."

The quirky trailer offers a glimpse of the film's stunning ensemble cast while also touching upon the mysterious plot. Various people arrive for a party on a billionaire's gorgeous island. However, things take a shocking turn when a murder takes place.

Overall, the trailer has a refreshingly upbeat and comic tone while also maintaining its mystery-thriller element. Based on the trailer, fans can expect a thoroughly entertaining and thrilling cinematic experience.

The film has received highly positive reviews from fans and critics following its theatrical release in November. Viewers appreciated the film's strong writing, compelling performances, and engaging storyline. The star cast includes Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, and Janelle Monáe, among many others.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will drop on Netflix on December 23, 2022.

