Explored - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery cast and characters

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery released on November 23, 2022, to mark the occasion of Thanksgiving. It is currently enjoying its one-week-long limited theatrical run. The film will hit Netflix on December 23, 2022, just in time for Christmas.

Rian Johnson returns to helm the sequel to the critical and commercial blockbuster Knives Out. He told Deadline that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is “about bad people on a beautiful island and a brilliant detective.”

Only Daniel Craig is back in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery from the 2019 whodunit as ace detective Benoit Blanc.

Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, and Dave Bautista round up the cast of murder mystery.

Edward Norton as Miles Bron in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Tech billionaire and Alpha co-founder Miles Bron is self-centered, hyper-privileged, and label-fixated. He invites his frenemies to his private island in Greece, Glass Onion, to escape COVID-19 and have a gala time. He has fun with them and they all party hard until a murder takes place.

Edward Norton as Miles Bron. (Photo via Twitter/@DiscussingFilm)

Buzz suggests that Bron has been styled on billionaire Elon Musk, but the three-time Academy Award-nominated actor said:

“My take on this was really to know that Miles is a character cut from a very specific species. They’re all around us these days, and they’re really getting lionized.”

Janelle Monáe as Cassandra "Andi" Brand

Janelle Monáe plays the character of tech entrepreneur and Bron’s former partner Cassandra "Andi" Brand in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Monáe is an eight-time Grammy-nominated R&B/soul singer.

Janelle Monáe in Glass Onion. (Photo via YouTube/Netflix)

Brand's presence on the island leaves co-guests intrigued as her relationship with Bron was rather abusive. Brand speaks less, holds a grudge, and brings menace, making her an interesting character.

As for the Hidden Figures actor, Johnson said:

“The scope of what she accomplishes — and the fact that she’s able to do all that and emotionally ground it — is pretty amazing to me.”

Meanwhile, the artist described Brand as a very wealthy and stylish leader and gatherer who pays a lot of attention to detail. Monáe called Brand a "Type-A personality" who was always on point in the fashion world.

Kathryn Hahn as Claire Debella

WandaVision antagonist and witch Agatha Harkness aka Kathryn Hahn will portray a politician this time. Claire Debella is Connecticut’s governor, who now wants to enter the Senate. She joins Bron’s guests after CNN’s Jake Tapper interviews her.

Described as a “sad-trumpet beige,” Johnson said he visualized Debella in just one color: Beige. He said that when the actress arrived at the dressing room, other characters' clothing racks would be full of color as opposed to her own, which would be a "tan sadness."

Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint

Tony Award and Grammy Award-winning artist Leslie Odom Jr. joined the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery cast last May. The Smash actor is portraying the character of Alpha scientist Lionel Toussaint. Bron wants Toussaint to make his space travel dreams come true.

According to Johnson, Toussaint is kind of the grown-up in the group.

Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay

Academy Award nominee Kate Hudson will appear as ex-supermodel turned fashion designer Birdie Jay in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Owner of the sportswear line Sweetypants, Jay was a magazine cover girl.

She is reportedly noted for her disastrous comments and tweets. That’s why, Peg (Jessica Henwick), her handler, keeps a check on her.

Dave Bautista as Duke Cody and Madelyn Cline as Whiskey

Marvel man Dave Bautista plays YouTube celebrity Duke Cody in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Cody is “kind of doing an alpha male scam,” and advocates for the NRA (National Rifle Association) and male rights.

He carries a holster and a gun with him all the time, rides a motorcycle riskily, and is dating Whiskey (Madelyn Cline).

Meanwhile, Whiskey is Jay's younger version. So the two women are kind of jealous of one another. Apart from being Cody’s girlfriend, the budding influencer is also Bran's acquaintance.

