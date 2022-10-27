Kate Hudson Tried Laughter Yoga, and Here’s What It’s All About

Kate Hudson recently expressed interest in starting a laughter yoga class after the actress shared a clip of herself giggling in bed. She was practicing laughter yoga, a form of meditation in which people laugh as a way to relieve stress and promote health.

In her latest TikTok video, Hudson paired with Linda Leclerc, who has recently become popular on the app for sharing how you can use laughter to boost your mood.

What is Laughter Yoga?

Laughter yoga is a type of yoga that focuses on the health of the mind and body, rather than physical appearance. When people do that over time, it's important to understand why they continue to do it. While Leclerc's video has recently picked up popularity, laughter yoga has been around for quite some time.

Leclerc kicks off her segment by telling listeners to do what she does. She starts off slowly, laughing one 'ha' at a time till she's laughing full-on. Hudson does the same, starting with solitary 'ha's that escalate into true laughter. It's a great way to spend a few minutes, and it just might make you smile.

Research shows that 20 percent of laughter occurs when you're trying to make a social connection with someone, or because you're nervous. It's not necessarily because something funny is happening.

Benefits of Laughter Yoga

Here's a few benefits of laughter yoga:

1) Laughter is Best Medicine for Depression

Laughter has proven to be beneficial for one's mood. It increases the level of endorphin, which is also known as 'the happy hormone' and decreases cortisol level. The simple act of smiling can make you feel happier. Laughter yoga can help decrease sadness and increase happiness.

2) Enhances Immune System

Laughter can help you fight infections by reducing stress hormones that damage the immune system, as well as increasing immune cells and antibodies, which fight off disease. Laughter also stimulates the lymphatic system, which filters waste from blood.

3) Lowers Stress Level

Laughter is a great way to release stress, as it releases hormones that make you feel good. A belly laugh can even oxygenate the body and provide an emotional and physical release.

How to Do Laughter Yoga?

For the full health benefits of laughter to be realized, you must spend at least ten minutes continuously laughing. Laughter should be deep and loud, and you should try to maintain a sense of childlike openness while practicing this form of yoga.

To achieve a state of calm, you need to breathe in for a longer period than you breathe out. A good way to achieve that is to laugh. Laughter helps get rid of stale air from the lungs, relaxes the body and mind, and increases blood flow.

Takeaway

Overall, laughter yoga is a fun, simple way to stimulate the senses. You can make laughing a regular addition to your day or participate in a laughter yoga group if you have access to one. If laughter yoga doesn't quite work for you as an introvert, try pratiloma pranayama instead.

Both are ways that can help improve your sense of well-being and make you feel happier. Who knows: maybe you will be inspired to start regular laughing practices with your close friends one day.

