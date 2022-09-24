6 Best Restorative Yoga Exercises to Reset Your Mood

Restorative yoga is a calming practice that focuses on slowing down and opening up the body through passive stretching. If you take a restorative class, you may not move at all, completing only a few poses in an hour.

It's an entirely unique experience compared to other types of yoga. Discover what restorative yoga is and why it's so vital to slow down and embrace the power of rest.

What is Restorative Yoga?

Restorative yoga is appropriate for all levels of practitioners. This yoga form is a relaxing practice that involves holding yoga positions (asanas) for longer periods while using props, such as yoga blocks, blankets, and bolsters.

It's a deep relaxation technique that emphasizes the contemplative part of yoga—the connection of body and mind. Many of the positions are held relatively effortlessly thanks to the use of props for support.

When the body relaxes, the mind may also relax consciously as tension is lifted from both the body and mind.

During a restorative yoga practice, the only work expected of you is to pay attention to your breath and become aware of any feelings or thoughts that may occur. Restorative yoga positions are held for 5-20 minutes.

Setting the Mood

Creating the proper atmosphere is just as crucial as getting into the right headspace when practicing restorative yoga.

Customizing your environment, from a comfortable yoga mat to soothing music, can help enhance your experience and promote optimum relaxation. Read on to know how you can create the best atmosphere for restorative yoga:

Lighting: Soft lighting can assist calm and balance your nervous system, allowing you to concentrate better throughout your yoga session. While natural light is best, you can also experiment with fairy lights or colored lighting.

Play your favorite calming soundtrack or browse meditation playlists on Spotify.

Scents: Try an essential oil diffuser, a candle, or a stick of incense.

Turn off electronics: To get the most out of your yoga session, put away your phone, laptop, or any other distracting devices that can interfere with your practice.

Restorative Yoga to Reset Your Mood

Once the mood is set, perform these six yoga exercises to destress and relax:

1) Child's Pose (Balasana)

There's no better way to begin a relaxing flow than with the child's pose. Loe in repose for five breaths with your knees spread and forehead resting on the mat.

Use this position iwhenever you need to pause or rest during this practice or another session. Asanas (poses or postures) like this one can help build coping ability and develop a positive attitude on life.

2) Easy Seated Forward Fold

Cross your legs, and keep your back straight. Breathe and fold your legs over, reaching for the mat in front of you. This one and other seated folds are very beneficial if you are suffering from a migraine.

Avoid standing front folds if you have a headache: During a migraine, Yoga Journal recommends avoiding asanas where the head is entirely below the chest.

3) Viparita Karani

Lie down on your back. Extend your legs over your head, with your sit bones up against the wall for support and balance.

Maintain a 'T' or cactus shape with your arms by your sides. For those of us who spend most of our day on our feet, this position is extremely beneficial for increasing circulation through the body.

4) Setu Bandha Sarvangasana

With your knees bent and your feet on the ground, position a block under your pelvis to elevate your hips into the air. This should be as comfortable as possible, with the yoga block at its lowest setting for optimal relaxation.

Spend a few breaths elevating your sacrum without the support of the block for a more dynamic variation. To exit the pose, slowly descend your hips, and knock your knees to each side of the mat.

5) Happy Baby Pose

This pose one can feel everything but joyous at times, but it's worth the work to get it perfect. Begin by lying on your back and raising and bending your knees, as though squatting on the ceiling.

Grab the outside of each foot, keeping your elbows in between your legs for a mild hip opener, and keep your tailbone in contact with the ground.

6) Savasana

Lie flat on the mat with your eyes closed and arms by your sides, with your palms open. Allow yourself as much time in the 'corpse' pose or ultimate resting position, as you need till you're ready to leave your mat.

This is the ideal way to conclude your practice and help surrender to the present moment. This restorative yoga pose is excellent for relaxing stressed muscles and unwinding tight winter muscles.

Takeaway

Restorative yoga is a type of relaxation that heals the body from the inside. It produces profound relaxation, which improves not only the digestive and nervous systems but other bodily systems as well.

By practicing restorative yoga, you address your body's parasympathetic nerve system, which regulates your ability to sleep, digest food, and recover. Restorative yoga can help you become more in sync with your body and mind, whether you need help with stress relief, muscle tension release, or simply want to take a moment to calm yourself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far