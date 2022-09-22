6 Best Yoga Exercises to Get Started as Beginner Yogi

It's natural to feel intimidated by die-hard yogis who warm up for class with handstands if you're new to yoga, but keep in mind that everyone has to start from somewhere.

Even on your first day of exercising, your task is straightforward: Put on some form-fitting clothing (you will be able to view your body position better, and avoid a wardrobe malfunction) and practice a few fundamental positions.

While you may not see all these positions in every class, they will assist you to get started and make you feel more at ease as you evolve.

Yoga Exercises for Beginner Yogis

Check out these six beginner level yoga poses and exercises:

1) Tadasana

We will start with something simple. This pose may appear to be simply standing, but yoga is much more than your physical state. It's about uniting the mind and body as well as discovering oneself via sadhana (devotion) and practice.

Here's how to practice this fundamental yoga pose:

Position your feet so that your big toes are barely touching and heels are slightly apart.

Checking if your second toes are parallel is a good approach to assess your posture.

Press your big toe, tiny toe, right side heel, and left side heel into the four corners of your feet.

Feel how pushing into your foot stimulates your entire leg and keeps those muscles engaged.

Take a big breath in, and roll your shoulders up and back, letting them drop so that your shoulder blades are parallel, and your neck is long.

In this position, take a few deep breaths. If you want to, you may close your eyes.

2) Uttanasana

You may simply transition into this pose from Tadasana. This is an excellent pose for relieving gas and bloating, as it massages the digestive tract. It extends the hips, glutes, thighs, and calves as well.

Here's how you do this pose:

As you inhale, raise your arms to the sides and above your head.

Exhale and fold your torso over your legs, releasing your arms in front of you or out to the side.

On the first pass, your knees should be slightly bent.

Your hamstrings will be cold at first, regardless of how flexible you are, so you should handle them with caution.

Allow gravity to do the work here; do not drag yourself down to force the fold.

Put your hands on your shins, feet, or ground. That will gently elongate your spine and hamstrings while also improving balance.

3) Adho Mukha Svanasana

This pose lengthens the spine, stretches the muscles of the anterior lower body, and improves digestion. It helps relieve tension, alleviate headaches, and soothe the nervous system, as it's a moderate inversion.

This pose is done as follows:

Begin on your hands and knees (or in cow posture).

Place your hands under your shoulders andknees under your hips.

Spread your fingers and your weight equally across your hands.

Raise your knees off the ground, and raise your pelvis upward, as if your hips and thighs were being pushed backward. Your body should resemble the letter 'A.'

Straighten your legs, but do not lock them.

Relax your neck, and pay attention to the space between your knees.

4) Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

This is a backbend pose or spinal extension that's beneficial for reducing upper body stress. It opens the chest and corrects poor posture of the shoulders caused by long periods of sitting.

Here's how this pose is done:

Begin by lying down on your mat, face down. Raise your chest off the ground, and straighten your arms.

Reduce the size of your hips and thighs. Put your shoulder blades together.

Press your thighs and foot tips into the ground.

5) Balasana

This is a very calming and restorative yoga pose that stretches the glutes, back, and hips. It can help you relax by slowing your breathing and calming your mind.

Here's how to do this fundamental yoga pose:

Kneel on your yoga mat, and spread your knees apart, sitting back on your toes.

Your knees should be in the shape of a 'V,' with your big toes touching behind you.

Extend your spine, and stretch forward between your thighs.

You have the option of extending your arms or concealing them behind your back.

6) Cat Cow Pose

This pose stretches and wakes up the spine, which aids in the relief of back discomfort. It also improves spine, neck, chest, and shoulder mobility and flexibility.

Here's how you do this yoga pose:

Place the mat in the tabletop position.

Place your hands firmly between your shoulders and knees directly behind your hips.

Spread your fingers wide. and properly divide your weight between your hands.

Inhale; arch your back, and lower your chin to your chest, as if you were a cat.

Feel the stretch from your neck to your tailbone.

Drop your back till it forms a scoop as you exhale; raise, and tilt your head backward.

Takeaway

Try the aforementioned simple yoga poses to relax, stretch your muscles, and feel fabulous - both emotionally and physically.

