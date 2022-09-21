Jessica Biel’s Favorite Yoga Poses to Release Tight Hips

For many people, yoga is more than just a couple of hours' worth of exercise. It is a way of improving life via the integration of body, mind, and spirit. Such is the case with actress Jessica Biel, who views yoga as a means to increase her physical fitness in order to be successful in other areas of her life, such as managing stress and discovering her true self.

Jessica has over ten years of experience as a yogi. One of her favorite parts about yoga is the breath work that improves with practice. The Ujjayi breath, which involves deep breathing through the nose, oxygenates the body to a degree that doesn't occur during circuit training or spin class where one is out of breath, as opposed to yoga where you draw in your breath.

Jessica has also mentioned on many occasions that hip-opening exercises are one of her favorite yoga exercises for a variety of reasons.

Hip-opening yoga poses are quite liberating and despite the fact that they may be difficult to hold, they are incredibly useful for the center of your torso and lower body, particularly for people who spend a great deal of time sitting. Yoga experts assert that by releasing your hips, you can erase concerns, doubts, and attachments that are negatively affecting your life.

Jessica Biel's Favourite Hip Opener Yoga Poses

These four yoga poses are Jessica Biel's favorite:

1) Lizard Posture

The lizard pose, also known as Utthan Pristhasana, enables the hips to move deeper and extend their hamstrings. Additionally, it relieves stress from the chest and shoulders.

Begin on all fours, with hands and knees resting on the floor or mat. Inhale and lift your hips until the tips of your hands and feet are your only points of support. Then, extend your neck by lowering your head. From this downward dog position, take a deep breath and pull your right leg up while inhaling and flexing the same leg by bringing it forward till the foot is on the side. Take three slow breaths in this position, then switch legs and repeat.

2) Warrior II

This pose, also known as Virabhadrasana II, tones the leg muscles and facilitates intestinal transit.

From a standing or mountain stance, inhale deeply and extend your left leg while taking a large step forward. Now turn your left foot 45 degrees outward, as shown in the image below. Open your arms and maintain them at shoulder level to form a straight line, with your palms facing downward. Left-turn your head and flex your left leg. Weight should be distributed between both legs. To maintain focus, you should glance at the middle finger of your left hand. Maintain the position for several breaths before changing sides.

3) Reverse Warrior

In addition to opening the hips, the reverse warrior, or Viparita Virabhadrasana, is a fantastic exercise for the intercostal muscles, the knees, triceps, quadriceps, shoulders, buttocks, and core, which are notoriously difficult to work. To approach this posture from the previous Warrior II stance, become conscious of your breath as you begin to alter your position.

Maintain your right foot in front while lowering your left arm to the rear of your left thigh. Raise your right arm above your head and lengthen the sides of your waist to stretch your torso. Extend the entire spine with care and then observe the fingertips of the extended hand. Hold the position for three to five breaths, then switch sides and repeat.

4) Runner's Thrust

The Sanskrit name for Runner's Thrust is Ardha Hanumanasana, and its primary benefits are deep hip flexor stretching, elongation, and increased resistance and strength in the arms, back, and legs.

To perform it, assume a plank position with both hands on the floor and shoulders in a straight line. Place your right foot alongside your right hand. Unwind your hips and back. The left leg must be partially bent. Breathe and maintain the position for thirty seconds. Continue on the reverse side.

Takeaway

The benefits of hip-opening exercises are magnified by the fact that most people spend the majority of their day seated. A great deal of your emotions are stored in your hips, so it's quite beneficial to open them up for release.

Although yoga has several physical, mental, and spiritual benefits, certain poses cannot be practiced by individuals with high blood pressure or other cardiovascular conditions. Before beginning any form of physical training, it is essential to consult a healthcare professional. If you do not suffer from any such conditions, try these positions and enjoy their benefits.

