6 Hip Opener Yoga Poses to Release Negativity

Hip opener yoga poses are very important for people who spend a major part of their day sitting. Hips store a lot of negative energy if they remain in a wound-up position all day. Sitting long hours, bed rest or not exercising enough can lead to tight hips, which can become a storehouse of negativity and tension.

It's important to release muscle tension and relax your hips through hip opener yoga poses, as they are an important body part. They support your lower back and are responsible for proper movement, posture and gait.

Hip opener yoga poses can help you stretch not just your hips but other supporting muscles too. They help release pent-up tension and make you feel free and relaxed.

Hip Opener Yoga Poses to Release Negativity

Check out these six hip opener yoga poses that can help you release negativity:

1) Pigeon Pose

Although the hips are the focal point of this pose, some people may find it challenging. Don't force yourself into the position, and allow your muscles the leeway to relax as far as they are able to.

Here's how you do this pose:

Make sure your hips are aligned with the front of the mat, and your back leg is extended in line with your hips with your toes pointing straight back.

Become conscious of your form.

Take a deep breath in to stretch your spine and chest; exhale completely as you slowly bend your torso forward toward the mat.

Allow yourself to completely let go, as the negative energy is expelled and your physical tension subsides.

2) Ashwa Sanchalasana

This pose stretches the muscles of your entire lower body and especially opens up your hips, helping relieve tension in the area. It's also a good backbending pose, stretching and releasing the back muscles.

Here's how you do this pose:

The low lunge extends a significant section of the lower body by stretching the hips, groin, quads and hamstrings.

Allow your hands to fall toward the ground as you slowly lower yourself from standing into a forward fold.

Step back with your right foot, placing your palms by your feet. Lay your right shin and knee on the ground. The top of your right foot may come in contact with the floor.

Bend your left knee, and place it on the top of your left ankle. Your fingers or hands should stay in close proximity to the mat. As you look forward, open the chest.

If possible, work on improving your balance while raising your arms upwards towards the ceiling.

3) Happy Baby Pose

Nothing suggests letting go of negativity more than the 'happy' stance. This soothing hip opening provides a soothing means of letting everything go. The asana will relax and stretch your hamstrings, groin and lower back.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Hold onto the inner or outer foot blades with your hands while lying on your back and bending your knees toward your chest.

Kneel on the floor, and press down with the might of your arms.

As you inhale serenity and expel tension, slowly rock from side to side to give your spine a luxurious massage.

4) Utthan Pristhasana

Although the lizard posture is a bit more difficult than some of the other hip openers, it's one of the best hip opening yoga poses you'll find. It stretches the quads, hamstrings and hip flexors.

Here's how you do this pose:

The Downward Dog is a good place to start. Take a big breath in, and as you exhale, place your right foot outside your right hand on the floor. Make sure your fingers and toes are in line.

Maintain a slight outward toe point, and bend your right knee.

Your forearms should rest flat on the mat as you slowly lower your elbows to the floor.

Use the entire area of your palms as support while you spread your fingers widely. The neck and spine ought to be parallel to one another.

For 20 seconds, keep pressing into your left foot.

Raise your forearms upward, and return to the Downward Dog to exit the pose.

Repeat on the opposite side after pausing for a few breaths in child's pose.

5) Malasana

The Garland pose not only opens the hips but also extends the ankles, hamstrings, back and neck. It enhances posture and strengthens the core too.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Start with your feet hip-width apart on the mat. Your toes should be turned slightly outward.

To lower your body into a deep squat, bend your knees. Your torso should be between your thighs.

Bring a folded blanket or cushion with you to place behind your heels for support if they lift off the mat.

Bring your elbows or upper arms inside your thighs. As you bow down in prayer, place your palms together, and place your elbows slightly below your knees along the inside of your thighs. Bring your hands close to your heart.

Maintain a straight spine and relaxed shoulders.

Bring your hands to the floor, and gently unroll into a standing position to release after holding for 30 seconds.

6) Supta Baddha Konasana

This position serves as a wonderful substitute for Savasana at the conclusion of your workout. It's a profoundly calming and regenerative yoga pose that opens your hips, stretches your core and hip muscles and helps you let go of all negative energy.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Sit down, and extend your legs out in front of you. Your knees should be bent; feet should be together, and heels should be pointing inward like a butterfly. Allow both knees to fall open.

Put your hands on the ground behind you as you gradually lean back. Before placing your back on the floor, lower your elbows. If a bolster is more supportive, place one along the length of your spine.

Position yourself differently so that your spine is straight. Allow your arms to hang out to the sides, with your palms facing up while bringing your shoulder blades slightly inward.

Relax, and bring your tailbone to your heels. For two to three minutes, maintain this position.

Bring your knees together; roll to one side, and lift yourself up to a comfortable seated position to exit the pose.

Takeaway

Include the aforementioned hip opener yoga poses in your daily exercise routine before or after your workout to give yourself a nice, relaxing session of yoga. After sitting all day, you deserve to relax your hip muscles.

