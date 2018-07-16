7 Top Hip Exercises To Strengthen Your Hips

Malavika Kanoria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 88 // 16 Jul 2018, 13:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Name that one part of your body that you have an undying love for? Your butts! Agree to it or not, men or women alike, when you are getting dressed for office or a party, you will turn around to see how your hips are looking.

Orthopedic surgeon demonstrated a hip workout

You will inevitably spend 5-10 seconds just checking your butt out, from every angle possible, to conclude that it is an asset that you want to keep well for the rest of your life. But some of us do stop to think about how can we make it look better. This article is the best solution to this question. We have listed a few workout tips for your hips that will work wonders in helping you to not only reduce your hip fat but also make it curvy and strong.

So let us get started with the most effective hip exercises to help you get the perfect butt!

Exercise #1

Hip Raises

This exercise will not only work on your hips, but also on your thighs and glutes.

Instructions:

Step 1: Get down on the floor and lie facing up. Bend your knees and put your feet flat on the ground.

Step 2: Extend your right leg out and lift it off the ground. Keep your thighs aligned together and point your toes forward.

Step 3: Lift your hips off the floor towards the ceiling and hold for a second. Relax and repeat.

Important tip: Do 2 sets of this hip exercise with 20 reps in each set.

Exercise #2

Kick Back

Instructions:

Step 1: Get on all your fours, with your knees on the ground and your palms placed directly under your shoulder. Your spine must be relaxed and neutral.

Step 2: Now, lift your left leg and extend it backwards. Point your toes back, too.

Step 3: Kick your left leg up. Relax but keep it extended.

Important tip: Do 2 sets of 20 reps each and then switch sides.

Next up: Squats