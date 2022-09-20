5 Best Yoga Exercises to Boost Metabolism and Tone Up Your Body

Weight-watchers will often hear this word thrown around in conversations revolving around fat loss and fitness - metabolism. Having a good metabolic rate is supposed to help people keep their weight in check. So, what's metabolism, and how is it related to weight loss?

Metabolism is the process by which the body turns the food that's eaten into energy. If your metabolism is high or fast, you will burn more calories - both when you are doing nothing or when doing any activity.

If your metabolic rate is high, you will need to eat more calories to stay the same size. That's a reason why some people can eat more than others without getting fatter.

Meanwhile, a slow metabolic rate results in weight gain even if you consume fewer calories. Hence, a healthy and robust metabolic rate is necessary to maintain a fit and toned body.

So, how can you increase or improve your metabolic rate? By exercising. Exercise is one of the easiest ways to quicken your metabolism. Yoga combines stretching exercises with breathing, essentially letting in more oxygen and warming up the body. It also wakes up and strengthens the endocrine organs, which speeds up the metabolic rate even more.

Yoga Exercises to Boost Metabolism

Check out these five yoga exercises to help boost your metabolic rate, quickening up fat loss and toning the body.

1) Utkatasana

The utkatasana is a great pose to help blood flow and get rid of toxins in the body. This asana twists the organs and make them work better, improving metabolism.

To do this yoga pose:

Standing up straight, put your feet together and hands by your sides.

To get into a squat, bend your knees, and push your hips back, like you do when you sit in a chair.

Bring your hands in front of your chest into a prayer position.

Turn your upper body to the right, and bring your left elbow to your right knee.

Hold this position for about 40 seconds, and go back to the starting position.

2) Salambasana

The shoulder stand, also called salamba sarvangasana, stretches the upper back and neck, just like the plow pose. It improves blood circulation, which in turn can speed up metabolism.

To do this yoga pose:

Start by lying on your back with your legs straight and hands by your sides on the floor.

Lift your legs up so that they are parallel to the floor. Your toes should point up.

Use your hands to support your back by holding your waist.

Your weight should be on your shoulder, and your legs should be straight.

Hold this position for about 5 minutes, and go back to where you had started.

3) Anjaneyasana

The crescent pose, also called anjaneyasana, makes your heart beat faster and speeds up metabolism. It opens up the hips and makes the legs stronger.

To do this yoga pose:

Start with the downward-facing dog position.

Take a step forward with your left foot between your hands. Bring yourself into a lunge by lowering your hips.

Lift your upper body, and put your hands in a prayer position above your head.

Hold this position for about ten breaths, and do the above steps with your other leg.

4) Halasana

The plow pose or Halasana helps the pituitary, adrenal, and thyroid glands get more blood. It helps keep the hormones and metabolism in check.

To do this yoga pose:

Start by lying on your back with your legs straight and hands by your sides on the floor.

Lift your legs up till they make a 90-degree angle with the floor, and make sure your knees aren't bent.

Put your hands on the floor, and bring your legs over your head.

Try to touch the floor behind you with your toes.

Hold this position for a few minutes, and go back to where you had started.

5) Garudasana

The eagle pose or garudasana helps the body digest food and gives it energy, helping improve metabolism. It also makes the legs stronger.

To do this pose:

Stand up straight with your feet together and knees a bit bent.

Your right leg should go up and around your left leg. Your right ankle should be hooked behind your left calf.

To get into the squat position, drop your hips. Put your right arm under your left arm, and stretch your arms out in front of you.

Bring your palms close to your chest by bending your elbows. Put your palms together, and press.

Hold this position for about a minute, and go back to where you had started.

Repeat the above steps with the other leg.

Takeaway

Include the aforementioned yoga exercises to improve blood circulation, which will increase your basal metabolic rate and help you lose weight.

