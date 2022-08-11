6 Easy Yoga Poses for High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure, also called hypertension, is a common condition in which the blood flow against your arteries is strong enough to cause health problems.

Blood pressure is a measure of how much blood your heart pumps and how hard your blood vessels work. Simply put, your blood pressure goes up as your heart pumps more blood and your blood vessels get smaller.

Yoga Poses for High Blood Pressure

Certain yoga poses can help counter your high blood pressure and keep it in check.

1) Balasana

Child's pose or Balasana gives you a chance to calm down and relax. It also gets the hips and spine ready to move by making them more open and longer.

Here is how you can do this yoga pose for high blood pressure:

From your hands and knees, bring your big toes together and spread your legs just a little wider than the distance between your hips.

Exhale and move your hips back towards your heels while keeping your arms stretched out in front of you.

Your outer ribs should sit comfortably on your inner thighs.

You can keep your arms in front of you or move them to rest next to your body.

As you lengthen your spine, move your sacrum away from your heels.

To make the back of your neck look longer, tuck your chin in a little.

Put your head down on the ground.

Every time you take a breath in, feel your ribcage expand to your thighs.

Every time you take a breath out, let your body relax toward the floor. Stay here for 1-3 mins

2) Baddha Konasana

A great hip-opening pose, this asana also improves blood circulation throughout your lower body.

Here is how you can do this yoga pose for high blood pressure:

Sit with your legs straight on the ground.

Bring the soles of your feet together and bend your knees.

Let your knees fall open. You can put your hands on the floor behind you to support your back, or you can hold your feet gently.

With an inhale, reach up through the crown of your head and lengthen your spine.

Slide your shoulder blades down, and the back of your neck will get longer.

Stay here for 3–5 breaths, feeling the ribs expand with each inhale.

3) Vajrasana

The diamond pose, also called Vajrasana, helps keep people from getting too fat and brings more blood to the lower abdomen.

Here is how you can do this yoga pose for high blood pressure:

Get on your knees and bring them close together.

Put your feet close to your buttocks and sit back between your thighs.

Make sure your back is straight, put your arms out in front of you, and put your palms on your knees.

At first, stay in this position for 2 minutes.

4) Paschimottanasana

The forward bend helps get rid of fat in the lower stomach, which makes it easier to lose weight. It also helps ease stress and keep blood pressure in check.

Here is how you can do this yoga pose for high blood pressure:

Stand in front of a chair with your hands at your sides and your feet hip-width apart.

Take a deep breath in and reach both hands over your head up toward the ceiling.

Exhale, fold forward from the hips, and put your forearms on the chair. Put the tops of your hands on top of your head.

Keep the pose for ten to fifteen breaths. Press your tailbone down and tighten your stomach muscles to slowly get up.

5) Janu Sirsasana

This pose not only stretches those tight muscles in your back and legs, but it also calms the mind and makes you feel less tired and anxious.

Here is how you can do this yoga pose for high blood pressure:

Sitting down, straighten your right leg and bend your left knee.

Put the bottom of your left foot against the inside of your right thigh.

If your hamstrings or lower back feel tight, sit up on a block or a folded blanket.

Square your hips forward, and as you inhale, reach your arms up overhead to lengthen your spine.

When you let out your breath, fold forward over your right leg, letting your hands lightly hold your right foot or rest on the floor, wherever they feel most comfortable.

As you lengthen your chest over your right leg, gently press your right heel into the floor.

Keep the back of your neck long and loose, and keep your shoulders away from your ears.

Focus on taking long, smooth breaths in and out. Stay there for three to five breaths, then switch sides.

6) Savasana

This is the best pose for resting and letting your body relax. It gives your brain time to figure out what you did in the workout so that your body can get the most out of it.

Here is how you can do this yoga pose for high blood pressure:

Close your eyes and lie flat on your back.

Mind and body, calm down. Take your time to feel what it's like to be weightless.

Don't think about anything else; just focus on relaxing and letting go of all your stress.

Keep this pose for 10 to 15 minutes.

These six yoga poses, combined with a healthy diet, will help you navigate and better manage your high blood pressure.

