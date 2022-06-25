7 Best Exercises You Should Do to Prevent Heart Failure

Heart failure is a chronic condition in which the heart fails to pump blood to all parts of the body. Some of the most common causes of heart failure are coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, and previous heart attacks.

If you or someone you know is suffering from heart failure, remember that you are not alone. According to the American Heart Association, more than 900,000 new cases of this ailment are diagnosed every year. Heart failure is a very manageable condition, and you can live a full, active, and healthy life with the right treatment and lifestyle.

Lifestyle Changes to Manage Heart Failure

There are certain changes you can bring about in your life to manage this condition. The American Heart Association recommends the following:

Quitting smoking and drinking

Maintaining a healthy weight or losing weight if you have gained it too quickly

Discussing your daily liquid intake with a healthcare professional

Avoiding or limiting caffeine

Avoiding or limiting alcohol

Managing stress

Getting adequate rest

Eating a heart-healthy diet

Getting enough exercise.

Exercising 30 minutes at least 5 times a day is recommended by the American Heart Association to maintain good heart health (Image via Pexels @Pixabay)

In this article, we shall discuss what exercises you can do to improve your heart health. Some of them will also help you manage/lower your stress levels!

Best Exercises to Prevent Heart Failure

1) Walking

This is an easy and convenient way to strengthen your heart. Speed walking is particularly helpful as it's a cardio exercise, and people of any age can do it.

Walking is easier on your joints than other type of exercise. All you need is a good pair of walking shoes, and you can walk anytime, anywhere. If you have a job where you need to sit a lot, you can try to incorporate short walks into your daily routine; for instance, you may go for a walk during your lunch break. Early morning walks amidst trees and nature will also help you calm down and relieve your stresses.

Walking daily will strengthen your heart (Image via Pexels @Yogendra Singh)

2) Bodyweight Training

Bodyweight exercises are an extremely convenient, low-cost and effective option to improve your heart health. They increase core strength, muscle endurance, flexibility, stamina, and power. Many bodyweight exercises also have a cardio component, which gets the heart going, thus helping to improve your heart health.

3) Swimming

Swimming is an excellent full-body workout that helps you develop strength, stamina, endurance, and heart health. It is vigorous enough to increase your heart-rate, although it is easier on your joints and allows you to move without a lot of pain. It is also an excellent stress-buster as the movement of water against your body will help you relax and calm down.

Swimming will not only strengthen your body but also relax and calm you (Image via Pexels @Mali Maeder)

4) Strength Training

Strength training is generally done to increase muscle mass. This helps to increase your bodily strength and decrease the risk of injury. It also helps you to burn fat.

Building muscle helps rejuvenate your body's metabolism. The more muscle you have, the more calories your body burns at rest. This helps to keep your heart active and decreases the build-up of cholesterol and fat in your body. Thus, it will be beneficial for your heart if you take up strength training.

5) Cycling

Cycling has been proven to reduce the risk of heart disease. It uses all the large muscles in your legs and elevates your heart rate effectively.

Cycling is also extremely good for your mental health. Picture this: its a brisk, cool morning and you are cycling through the countryside, with fields and mountains crossing you by and flowers and birds greeting you. Won't this simple activity cool your mind and give your senses the treat they deserve?

Cycling is a great exercise that works all your lower body muscles and increases your heart rate (Image via Pexels @Mabel Amber)

6) Yoga

While yoga may seem like just stretching, it has many health benefits that will impact your heart positively. It’s all about the kind of yoga you do. Some forms of yoga focus on meditation and relaxation, while others emphasize toning your muscles and strengthening your body. Vinyasa yoga will increase your heart rate and help you burn calories.

Yoga serves to increase your metabolism, bring down your cholesterol and blood sugar levels, and can improve blood pressure by improving artery relaxation. It is also a major stress-busting activity. The excellent stretches in yoga serve to relax your muscles and free them up.

7) Cardio Workout

Cardio exercises are named that way because they are extremely heart-friendly. They can help increase your blood circulation, lower blood pressure, lower the heart rate, and burn calories. They will also increase your cardiac output (how well your heart pumps blood).

Cardio workout is an excellent tool to improve your heart health. Just 30 minutes of cardio workouts 5 times a week will benefit you immensely.

Whether you choose to hit a gym three times a week, go walking with a friend, cycle through the country, or do yoga every morning, regular exercise is essential to take care of your heart. Lastly, you must always consult your doctor before you begin an exercise routine or regimen.

