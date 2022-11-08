''James Bond with a Southern accent'': Netizens divided over Daniel Craig's new Knives Out 2 trailer

A new trailer for Daniel Craig's upcoming film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, aka Knives Out 2, is out, and it offers a peek into a bizarre murder mystery with Craig and Edward Norton at the center of it all.

The movie will be shown in theaters for a week starting on November 23, 2022, following which it'll arrive on Netflix on December 23, 2022. Fans on Twitter seemed divided over the new trailer. One user expressed disinterest by highlighting Daniel Craig's ''southern accent'' in the trailer.

Netizens share polarising views about the new Knives Out 2 trailer

Several fans took to Twitter to discuss their views on the new trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. While some did not like the film's tone, others expressed enthusiasm for it and praised actor Daniel Craig's acting prowess and versatility.

durwood 🏳️‍🌈🐝🏒🦑 @durwoodg @KnivesOut Hmm on its face, this looks like a ripoff of The White Lotus. 🤷‍♂️ @KnivesOut Hmm on its face, this looks like a ripoff of The White Lotus. 🤷‍♂️

Jason @sono2351 @KnivesOut I will never watch another Rian Johnson movie again. I'm a subverting his films. @KnivesOut I will never watch another Rian Johnson movie again. I'm a subverting his films.

BlockbusterHour @BlockbusterHour @KnivesOut It still amazes me how #DanielCraig can play such an iconic character as #JamesBond for 15 years and yet when he plays Benoit Blanc, it doesn’t feel like Bond with a Southern accent, it feels like Benoit Blanc. He is truly an amazing actor and I can’t wait to see #GlassOnion @KnivesOut It still amazes me how #DanielCraig can play such an iconic character as #JamesBond for 15 years and yet when he plays Benoit Blanc, it doesn’t feel like Bond with a Southern accent, it feels like Benoit Blanc. He is truly an amazing actor and I can’t wait to see #GlassOnion! https://t.co/a8Vg7v8GJC

Susan~zealous*lynx 🐾🇺🇸😏 @skt166 @KnivesOut Looks very intriguing...wild to hear Daniel Craig with a southern American accent. He's a great actor @KnivesOut Looks very intriguing...wild to hear Daniel Craig with a southern American accent. He's a great actor 👏👏

Spang @SpangDZ @KnivesOut I actually wanna see this .. looks interesting 🤔 @KnivesOut I actually wanna see this .. looks interesting 🤔

Greg Harris @gregorynharris @KnivesOut Daniel Craig don’t look right without a British accent coming from his mouth @KnivesOut Daniel Craig don’t look right without a British accent coming from his mouth

The trailer for Knives Out 2 offers a glimpse of the murderous storyline. Edward Norton's character seems to be the host of a party, where things take a shocking turn. Not many pivotal details are revealed, but the trailer perfectly balances elements of comedy and mystery. It also promises to deliver a memorable cinematic spectacle.

Viewers can expect Knives Out 2 to live up to its predecessor, which viewers and critics widely praised for its unique plot, clever writing, and strong performances by the cast.

The first film stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Michael Shannon, among many others, essaying key supporting roles. The upcoming film is a standalone sequel and features several new cast members.

More details about Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery plot and cast

Knives Out 2 revolves around protagonist Benoit Blanc, who needs to solve a bizarre murder mystery after a shocking death at a party in Greece.

Here's a brief description of the film, as per Netflix's YouTube channel:

''You’re invited to put the pieces together. In the follow-up to Rian Johnson's Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.''

The film was screened at TIFF in September this year and received highly positive reviews from critics, with praise mostly directed towards the writing, plot, and performances by the actors.

Daniel Craig returns as Detective Benoit Blanc and looks terrific in the trailer, capturing his character's quirkiness and charisma with remarkable ease. Starring alongside Craig in another key role is Edward Norton, who portrays the character of a billionaire named Miles Bron. Norton looks equally brilliant in his role, and viewers can expect a memorable performance from the actor.

MCU fans will recognize Edward Norton as The Hulk from The Incredible Hulk. His other acting credits include Red Dragon, The Painted Veil, Birdman, and Fight Club, among many more.

The rest of the cast includes Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, and Leslie Odom Jr., among many others. The movie is written and directed by Rian Johnson.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, aka Knives Out 2, will arrive on Netflix on December 23, 2022.

