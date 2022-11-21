What does Shalom mean? Kanye West slammed as he returns to Twitter with controversial tweet

American rapper Kanye West was slammed online after he returned to Twitter with a tweet that read "shalom."

On November 20, the 45-year-old star garnered instant attention when he tweeted the Hebrew word, which translates to "peace" in English.

As per Firm Israel, the word "shalom" is used as a greeting when a person meets someone. Alternatively, it is also used while saying goodbye.

At the time of writing this, the motive behind Ye's tweet was unknown but it sure got the attention of several social media users who criticized the move.

"The last straw": Twitter reacts to Kanye West's tweet

After Kanye West returned to Twitter and tweeted "Shalom," several users slammed him on the social media platform for trying to mend his past.

While some slammed the tweet as the "worst PR move" ever, others suggested that he just added to his anti-semitic thought pile by tweeting "shalom," because it's something that Jews use. Some people also begged Kanye West to leave Twitter and called out Elon Musk for reinstating his account.

Andrew Clark @awclark587 Kanye West's "Shalom" tweet was the last straw. Looking forward to signing back in again after Elon Musk no longer owns it!

Lynn Despéaux Taylor @JehseaLynn How dare Kanye reply with "Shalom," considering his anti-Semitic rants. Who does he think he is?!

Jacob Rubashkin @JacobRubashkin Elon welcoming back Kanye with open arms after the rapper spent the last month going on antisemitic tirades and reporting came out about his years-long obsession with Hitler, and Kanye immediately getting back to antisemitic trolling. What have we learned?

Vicster1989 @vicster1989 @kanyewest Shalom bigot Kanye, just don't go death con 3 again or it's going to cost you your whole net worth ok buddy?

Chocomoto 🇺🇦 @Chocomoto1 Accidentally liked a Kanye tweet when I was reading an article and now I have a disgusting taste in my mouth.



Can't believe he can just open up with "Shalom". What a disgusting individual.

(((Golem))) (Don) Bacon is Trayf @DanielBen_Del I'm more likely to get kicked out of here for something I'd say to Kanye West than what I might say to Trump.

Yes, Elon reinstated Ye's account. His first tweet a snarky "Shalom."

mannyp @mannyP_ not kanye coming back to twitter saying shalom

Andrew 💫 10-5-3 @andrew0714_ Given current circumstances, Kanye did not just tweet "Shalom". My eyes are deceiving me. This is the worst PR move I've ever seen.

Dee Spose @ThatDeeSpose Not only is Trump back Kanye is too and he chooses to tweet Shalom. Bro what?

West Is West @WestIsWestIs



West Is West @WestIsWestIs And Kanye's (smartass?) "shalom" post today pissed me off, a feeling of acid disgust.

Cheri Jacobus @CheriJacobus @kanyewest everyone hates you so much you can't even buy pretend love with all of your money.

Zach @MidleAgeGambino @DTysoner @RitchieTorres Do not act stupid, like we all do not get where Kanye is coming from with this. So tired of people like you acting as if the most obvious things are not in fact reality. Shalom is most commonly associated with Jewish people. You know that, I do, Ye does, everyone

How Elon Musk welcomed back Kanye West on Twitter

Hours before Kanye "Ye" West tweeted "shalom," he posted another tweet trying to check if he can still be active on the social media platform.

He tweeted:

"Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked."

ye @kanyewest Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked

To this, the new CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk replied:

"Don’t kill what ye hate, Save what ye love."

Elon Musk @elonmusk

Elon Musk @elonmusk "Don't kill what ye hate, Save what ye love"

Kanye West's latest tweets come days after he last posted on November 4, following which he had announced that he was taking a 30-day "verbal fast" along with refraining from "adult films," alcohol, and intimacy.

The Famous rapper has seen a drastic downfall in his prolific career ever since he wore a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt during the Paris Fashion Week 2022. Since then, he has engaged in a spree of anti-semitic posts on his Instagram.

On one occasion, he also stated that Sean "Diddy" Combs was "controlled" by the Jews. Soon after, his Instagram account was restricted.

West returned to Twitter soon after but also made some controversial posts garnering more negative attention. On October 8, he tweeted he would go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." West's Twitter account violated the platform's norms and was restricted soon after.

Ben Bloch (on annual leave) @realBenBloch NEW: A Twitter spokesperson has confirmed that Kanye West's account has been locked.



"The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter's policies."



This follows a tweet where he said that he'll go to "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE".



#Kanye #Antisemitism NEW: A Twitter spokesperson has confirmed that Kanye West’s account has been locked.“The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies.”This follows a tweet where he said that he’ll go to “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE”. 🚨NEW: A Twitter spokesperson has confirmed that Kanye West’s account has been locked.“The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies.”This follows a tweet where he said that he’ll go to “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE”.#Kanye #Antisemitism https://t.co/TfNPhWmYvL

His Twitter account was reinstated just before Elon Musk completed his $44 billion deal and took over the social media platform.

After West went on his anti-semitic posts spree, several big brands, notably Adidas, cut their ties with him. Kanye and Adidas collaborated on the billion-dollar deal, Yeezy.

Last month, West bought the social network Parler, which is a platform famous among conservatives.

Benny Johnson @bennyjohnson BREAKING: The Final results of Elon Musk's poll are in with 52% of 15 Million respondents voting in favor of reinstating Donald Trump's Twitter account.

West is not the only controversial figure on Twitter at the moment. Recently, Donald Trump's account, which was banned in January 2021, was reinstated after Musk conducted an online poll for users to pitch in on the decision.

But Trump suggested that he won't be tweeting anytime soon, since he has his own social media network, Truth Social.

As of writing, West has not responded to online criticism over his recent tweet.

