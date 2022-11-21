What does Shalom mean? Kanye West slammed as he returns to Twitter with controversial tweet

American rapper Kanye West was slammed online after he returned to Twitter with a tweet that read "shalom."
On November 20, the 45-year-old star garnered instant attention when he tweeted the Hebrew word, which translates to "peace" in English.
As per Firm Israel, the word "shalom" is used as a greeting when a person meets someone. Alternatively, it is also used while saying goodbye.
At the time of writing this, the motive behind Ye's tweet was unknown but it sure got the attention of several social media users who criticized the move.
"The last straw": Twitter reacts to Kanye West's tweet
After Kanye West returned to Twitter and tweeted "Shalom," several users slammed him on the social media platform for trying to mend his past.
While some slammed the tweet as the "worst PR move" ever, others suggested that he just added to his anti-semitic thought pile by tweeting "shalom," because it's something that Jews use. Some people also begged Kanye West to leave Twitter and called out Elon Musk for reinstating his account.
How Elon Musk welcomed back Kanye West on Twitter
Hours before Kanye "Ye" West tweeted "shalom," he posted another tweet trying to check if he can still be active on the social media platform.
He tweeted:
"Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked."
To this, the new CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk replied:
"Don’t kill what ye hate, Save what ye love."
Kanye West's latest tweets come days after he last posted on November 4, following which he had announced that he was taking a 30-day "verbal fast" along with refraining from "adult films," alcohol, and intimacy.
The Famous rapper has seen a drastic downfall in his prolific career ever since he wore a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt during the Paris Fashion Week 2022. Since then, he has engaged in a spree of anti-semitic posts on his Instagram.
On one occasion, he also stated that Sean "Diddy" Combs was "controlled" by the Jews. Soon after, his Instagram account was restricted.
West returned to Twitter soon after but also made some controversial posts garnering more negative attention. On October 8, he tweeted he would go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." West's Twitter account violated the platform's norms and was restricted soon after.
His Twitter account was reinstated just before Elon Musk completed his $44 billion deal and took over the social media platform.
After West went on his anti-semitic posts spree, several big brands, notably Adidas, cut their ties with him. Kanye and Adidas collaborated on the billion-dollar deal, Yeezy.
Last month, West bought the social network Parler, which is a platform famous among conservatives.
West is not the only controversial figure on Twitter at the moment. Recently, Donald Trump's account, which was banned in January 2021, was reinstated after Musk conducted an online poll for users to pitch in on the decision.
But Trump suggested that he won't be tweeting anytime soon, since he has his own social media network, Truth Social.
As of writing, West has not responded to online criticism over his recent tweet.