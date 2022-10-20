"Now he's like Hitler": Howard Stern tears into Kanye West over anti-Semitic controversy, sparks backlash online

American radio personality Howard Stern faced severe backlash from netizens for comparing rapper Kanye West to Adolf Hitler while criticizing him for his anti-Semitic comments.
During October 19's episode of his SiriusXM radio show, the 68-year-old personality slammed the Donda rapper for his slew of anti-Jew comments and also criticized people who defend the 45-year-old's behavior by citing his mental health issues.
Stern began his podcast rant by stating that he did not want to give any energy to "this Kanye West character."
"I don't know much about Kanye West. I'm not big into the rap scene, but he is... I'm really tired of people excusing his behavior by saying, 'Well, he's just mentally ill.'"
He further added:
"This is so depressing. I mean, Kanye used to be fun crazy. Now he's like Hitler."
Howard Stern calls out Kanye West for his latest interview with Chris Cuomo
In the same radio show, Howard Stern also addressed West's latest interview with NewsNation's Chris Cuomo, wherein he tried to defend his string of controversial comments with more anti-semitic thoughts.
Stern said:
"Kanye was on the Chris Cuomo show, and good lord, you gotta hear the s*** this guy's into, and f*** this mental illness, self-defense thing that he's into, you know, like, 'Oh yeah, he's just mentally ill. Don't worry about it.' If he's so mentally ill, why don't they appoint a conservator over his money like they did with poor Britney Spears?"
In that same interview with Cuomo, West claimed that "Jewish underground media mafia" was behind tarnishing his image and professional opportunities, while blaming them to keep his "crazy (person) narrative" ongoing. The Famous rapper also objected to not being referred to as a "visionary, businessman or tycoon."
Stern further added to his rant, stating:
"Guess what, douchebag? When they write about me, they call me the shock jock. You don't have control over... You are a rapper. That is what you are. That's how you became famous. If a newspaper article doesn't point out the fact that you're some sort of designer or genius, maybe that's not because he's Jewish, but maybe because he just doesn't put that much thought into who the f*** you are and what your business is."
Twitter reactions on Howard Stern's remarks regarding Kanye West
After Howard Stern's comments on Kanye West went viral, Twitterati slammed the radio personality for being a racist and comparing West to Hitler. Several users also pointed out that Stern has no right to comment on West's behavior since his own past hasn't been too clean as well.
Kanye West has been making headlines over the past few weeks repeatedly for publicly making anti-Semitic remarks. The slew of his controversies began when West wore a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt during the recently concluded Paris Fashion Week.
The Flashing Lights singer also faced severe backlash on Instagram when he called the Black Lives Matter movement a scam, and stated that rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs was "controlled" by the Jewish people. He also posted several now-deleted anti-Semitic posts, due to which his account got restricted on Instagram.
West was also banned from Twitter for violating the social media platform's policies two days after returning on it.