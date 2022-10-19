What did Kanye West say about Ice Cube? Rapper refutes claims of influencing West’s anti-Semitism

American rapper Kanye West recently came under fire yet again for his anti-Semitic sentiments. In a recent appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, the Donda rapper made some controversial and inflammatory statements, which were taken down shortly afterwards.

During the podcast, West referred to popular rapper Ice Cube multiple times, claiming that Cube had influenced him to get on the anti-Semite vibe.

Speaking to Drink Champs host N.O.R.E., West said:

“You know, Cube’s really set me up for this.”

He further added:

“Cube really influenced me to get on this antisemite vibe.”

Ian Haworth @ighaworth 🧵 THREAD 🧵 Kanye went on yet another anti-Semitic rant in yet another interview.



First, let’s take a look at these comments from the open anti-Semite for whom high profile conservative figures actively ran cover.



“Jewish people have owned the black voice.” 🧵 THREAD 🧵 Kanye went on yet another anti-Semitic rant in yet another interview.First, let’s take a look at these comments from the open anti-Semite for whom high profile conservative figures actively ran cover.“Jewish people have owned the black voice.” https://t.co/rhKRvowKpE

Over the past few weeks, Kanye West has passed various anti-Semitic comments. In a now-suspended Instagram post, he previously wrote that he “[would be] going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE”.

Rapper Ice Cube refutes Kanye West's claim of influencing his anti-Semitism sentiments

Ice Cube @icecube I hate that my name was dragged into this Drunk Champs bullshit. I don’t know what Ye meant by his statements, you’re gonna have to ask him. I didn’t put the batteries in his back. Please leave my name out of all the antisemitic talk. I’m not antisemitic and never have been. I hate that my name was dragged into this Drunk Champs bullshit. I don’t know what Ye meant by his statements, you’re gonna have to ask him. I didn’t put the batteries in his back. Please leave my name out of all the antisemitic talk. I’m not antisemitic and never have been.

On October 18, Ice Cube took to Twitter to rubbish West’s claims of influencing his anti-Semitism, asserting that he had nothing to do with it.

He wrote:

“I hate that my name was dragged into this Drunk Champs bullshit.I don’t know what Ye meant by his statements, you’re gonna have to ask him. I didn’t put the batteries in his back. Please leave my name out of all the antisemitic talk. I’m not antisemitic and never have been.”

Drink Champs podcast host N.O.R.E. has also apologised to listeners for not pulling up the Flashing Lights singer regarding his comments during the interview, stating:

“I still believe people have a right to speak, whether it’s something you agree with or not, but you have a right to also check them – and check them immediately. That’s what I regret.”

Kanye West also spoke against the Black Lives Matter movement and the murder of George Floyd.

He called the Black Lives Matter movement a scam, while also making false claims surrounding the murder of George Floyd, stating Floyd was killed from a fentanyl overdose, as opposed to police brutality. It has now resulted in a $250 million lawsuit against Ye and his associates and business partners.

As per NME, Roxie Washington, who is the mother of Floyd’s daughter Gianna, the sole beneficiary of his estate, has sought $250 million in damages on behalf of Gianna for "harassment, misappropriation, defamation and infliction of emotional distress."

BB fans follow me @_kingcartersir so sadd Kanye speaking on George Floyd on drink champs rly makes me sad… how are u going out like this . You’ve just given all these white people a platform to discredit the lives of black people that are CONSTANTLY being taken from the world unfairlyso sadd Kanye speaking on George Floyd on drink champs rly makes me sad… how are u going out like this . You’ve just given all these white people a platform to discredit the lives of black people that are CONSTANTLY being taken from the world unfairly 💔 so sadd

His anti-Semitic comments on the Drunk Champs podcast come shortly after he wore a controversial “White Lives Matter” T-shirt at the Paris Fashion Week recently.

Kanye West suffers from bipolar disorder

ZUBY: @ZubyMusic Kanye West has sadly delved deep into textbook anti-semitic/racist territory with some of his recent comments.



He's dropped a lot of necessary truth bombs over the years, which I appreciate, but he's made his position clear on this, and 'he's bipolar' is not a good excuse. Kanye West has sadly delved deep into textbook anti-semitic/racist territory with some of his recent comments.He's dropped a lot of necessary truth bombs over the years, which I appreciate, but he's made his position clear on this, and 'he's bipolar' is not a good excuse.

West’s erratic behavior has been attributed multiple times to the fact that he suffers from bipolar disorder. Several reports have cited psychiatrists and experts who agree that people with bipolar disorder can behave erratically and do socially inappropriate things. Critics have however noted that the rapper's behaviour is not justifiable.

The erratic behavior is part and parcel of the mental health disorder, which, according to American Psychiatric Association, can bring on extreme and intense emotional states and can include risky behavior and irritability.

According to Harvard Medical School, false beliefs or false perceptions can also be a sign of bipolarism, as well as an exaggerated, puffed-up self-esteem,

However, various celebrities like David Schwimmer, John Legend, Jack Antonoff, and KISS' Paul Stanley have called out Kanye West’s anti-Semitic comments, stating that a medical condition does not allow somebody to go on racially targeting a particular group.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes