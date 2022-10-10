What is Death Con 3? Meaning explained as Kanye West antisemitic tweet sparks widespread backlash 

Kanye West was suspended from Twitter after going on an anti-Semitic rant on the social media platform. Not only was the singer removed from the app, he was also knocked off of Instagram on Friday after making similar anti-Jew remarks.

In a tweet which has now been removed from the platform, Kanye “Ye” West wrote:

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Following the statement, the fashion designer defended his anti-Jew tweet by claiming that he cannot be antisemitic because:

“black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyes with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda”

What does “death con 3” mean? Definition explained as Kanye West’s tweet sparks massive backlash on Twitter

When Kanye West wrote “death con 3” in his tweet, the Famous singer was referring to the military term “defcon,” a term which consists of five levels that indicates the intensity of a national security threat.

After the 45-year-old singer tweeted his antisemitic opinion, netizens were outraged. Many could not believe that the singer was attacking an ethnic group on his social media platform which has over 30 million followers. Many found his statements dangerous and vile as fans of the singer could be influenced by his statements.

Others also noted that his actions cannot be defended by saying that he suffers from a mental health disorder or bipolar disorder. Several Twitter users wrote that those suffering from mental health issues do not make antisemitic and racist statements on social media.

Netizens slammed his tweet relentlessly. A few comments online read:

Carly Pildis @CarlyPildis Kanye West has more twitter followers than there Jews in the world. There are an estimated 14.8 million Jews and he has over 30 million followers. American Jews are experiencing a historic rise in antisemitic incidents. His actions are extremely dangerous and must be called out. Kanye West has more twitter followers than there Jews in the world. There are an estimated 14.8 million Jews and he has over 30 million followers. American Jews are experiencing a historic rise in antisemitic incidents. His actions are extremely dangerous and must be called out.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez @AOC



We must reject this wherever we see it. There is absolutely no room in this country or world for antisemitism. It is important to see how harmful + dangerous Kanye’s words are - not only to our Jewish brothers, sisters, & siblings, but also to our collective society at large.We must reject thiswherever we see it. There is absolutely no room in this country or world for antisemitism. It is important to see how harmful + dangerous Kanye’s words are - not only to our Jewish brothers, sisters, & siblings, but also to our collective society at large.We must reject this 🚮 wherever we see it.

Braden 🏺 @BradenIsBased Kanye's gotta be the first man in history to announce his bid for presidency and then publicly threaten Jewish people within 24 hours Kanye's gotta be the first man in history to announce his bid for presidency and then publicly threaten Jewish people within 24 hours

Steve Vladeck @steve_vladeck A lot of folks are probably reacting to Kanye with a shrug — it’s just Kanye; it’s not like he’s in a position to act on his anti-Semitism; etc.



Don’t. His behavior isn’t harmless. Normalizing hate moves the Overton window on what’s acceptable for people under far less scrutiny. A lot of folks are probably reacting to Kanye with a shrug — it’s just Kanye; it’s not like he’s in a position to act on his anti-Semitism; etc.Don’t. His behavior isn’t harmless. Normalizing hate moves the Overton window on what’s acceptable for people under far less scrutiny.

matt @mattxiv is kanye west mentally ill? yes



does mental illness generally lead people to threaten violence against women and jews? no



i’m sorry for what he’s going through, but it’s not an excuse for his behavior — and to pretend otherwise is an insult to anyone with mental illness is kanye west mentally ill? yes does mental illness generally lead people to threaten violence against women and jews? noi’m sorry for what he’s going through, but it’s not an excuse for his behavior — and to pretend otherwise is an insult to anyone with mental illness

Joyce Alene @JoyceWhiteVance Kanye West has more than 3 million followers. He threatened to go "death con 3" on Jewish people. I don't hear his GOP supporters coming out to condemn this. Instead, Jewish people are being told to get over it because he isn't serious. Kanye West has more than 3 million followers. He threatened to go "death con 3" on Jewish people. I don't hear his GOP supporters coming out to condemn this. Instead, Jewish people are being told to get over it because he isn't serious.

Malynda Hale @MalyndaHale Stop telling Jewish people to get over what Kanye said and that he’s mentally ill and not serious. Stop telling Black people his t-shirt was a joke. Antisemitism is real. Anti-Blackness is real. Words matter. Words are what start unwarranted hate towards people. Stop telling Jewish people to get over what Kanye said and that he’s mentally ill and not serious. Stop telling Black people his t-shirt was a joke. Antisemitism is real. Anti-Blackness is real. Words matter. Words are what start unwarranted hate towards people.

Christopher Bouzy @cbouzy Please stop using mental illness to explain away Kanye West's anti-Semitic rants. Millions of people are dealing with mental health issues, and they don't go on anti-Semitic rants. Please stop using mental illness to explain away Kanye West's anti-Semitic rants. Millions of people are dealing with mental health issues, and they don't go on anti-Semitic rants.

Steven Beschloss @StevenBeschloss Kanye West’s death threat against Jewish people cannot be ignored. As much as you don’t want to amplify his anti-Semitic hate, it’s the duty of everyone with a platform, especially elected politicians, to speak out against this. There is no such thing as an innocent bystander. Kanye West’s death threat against Jewish people cannot be ignored. As much as you don’t want to amplify his anti-Semitic hate, it’s the duty of everyone with a platform, especially elected politicians, to speak out against this. There is no such thing as an innocent bystander.

Kanye West gets restricted by Instagram

The Donda rapper was suspended from Instagram on Friday after making similar anti-Jew remarks on the social media platform. He shared a now deleted iMessage exchange in which he accused singer Diddy aka Sean Love Combs of being controlled by Jews.

Despite Diddy telling West to “stop playing these internet games,” Kanye West responded by saying that this was not a game. He added:

“Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influencer me.”

Along with being suspended from social media platforms, Kanye West was reprimanded for his Tucker Carlson interview he did on Friday. The rapper questioned the motives of Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, who brokered the Abraham Accords.

West claimed that Kushner, who is also Jewish, brokered the declaration between Israel and other Middle East countries “to make money.”

After saying so, the American Jewish Committee posted a video on Instagram that accused the rapper of using “antisemitic tropes like greed and control.” In the caption they wrote that Ye was making:

“incoherent rants laden with racist and antisemitic undertones made on the country’s top cable news program.”

Earlier this week, the Yeezy-designer received immense flack for creating a t-shirt that read 'White Lives Matter.' Kanye West was seen wearing the t-shirt during his YZYSZN 9 fashion show speech.

