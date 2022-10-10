What is Death Con 3? Meaning explained as Kanye West antisemitic tweet sparks widespread backlash 

Kanye West was suspended from Twitter after going on an anti-Semitic rant on the social media platform. Not only was the singer removed from the app, he was also knocked off of Instagram on Friday after making similar anti-Jew remarks.
In a tweet which has now been removed from the platform, Kanye “Ye” West wrote:
“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”
Following the statement, the fashion designer defended his anti-Jew tweet by claiming that he cannot be antisemitic because:
“black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyes with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda”
What does “death con 3” mean? Definition explained as Kanye West’s tweet sparks massive backlash on Twitter
When Kanye West wrote “death con 3” in his tweet, the Famous singer was referring to the military term “defcon,” a term which consists of five levels that indicates the intensity of a national security threat.
After the 45-year-old singer tweeted his antisemitic opinion, netizens were outraged. Many could not believe that the singer was attacking an ethnic group on his social media platform which has over 30 million followers. Many found his statements dangerous and vile as fans of the singer could be influenced by his statements.
Others also noted that his actions cannot be defended by saying that he suffers from a mental health disorder or bipolar disorder. Several Twitter users wrote that those suffering from mental health issues do not make antisemitic and racist statements on social media.
Netizens slammed his tweet relentlessly. A few comments online read:
Kanye West gets restricted by Instagram
The Donda rapper was suspended from Instagram on Friday after making similar anti-Jew remarks on the social media platform. He shared a now deleted iMessage exchange in which he accused singer Diddy aka Sean Love Combs of being controlled by Jews.
Despite Diddy telling West to “stop playing these internet games,” Kanye West responded by saying that this was not a game. He added:
“Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influencer me.”
Along with being suspended from social media platforms, Kanye West was reprimanded for his Tucker Carlson interview he did on Friday. The rapper questioned the motives of Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, who brokered the Abraham Accords.
West claimed that Kushner, who is also Jewish, brokered the declaration between Israel and other Middle East countries “to make money.”
After saying so, the American Jewish Committee posted a video on Instagram that accused the rapper of using “antisemitic tropes like greed and control.” In the caption they wrote that Ye was making:
“incoherent rants laden with racist and antisemitic undertones made on the country’s top cable news program.”
Earlier this week, the Yeezy-designer received immense flack for creating a t-shirt that read 'White Lives Matter.' Kanye West was seen wearing the t-shirt during his YZYSZN 9 fashion show speech.