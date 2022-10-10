What did Kanye West post? Twitter takes down rapper’s tweet about Jews as anti-Semitic controversy intensifies

American rapper Kanye West has again faced backlash for putting out anti-Semitic comments on his social media.

The 45-year-old rapper tweeted that he would go "Death Con 3 on Jewish people", while simultaneously claiming that he can't be anti-seminite as "black people are actually Jew(s)."

The post has since been removed by Twitter due to violation of its rules, with the social media platform also restricting West's account shortly after.

The Hurricane rapper had been on a social media hiatus since November 2020, with now his return causing greater stir already.

Kanye West's Instagram account was previously restricted after he had posted a text chain between him and rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs, where similar anti-Semitic conversations were exchanged.

He had then taken to Twitter almost immediately to call out Mark Zuckerberg, asking how the META owner could restrict him on Instagram. Tesla owner Elon Musk was quick to welcome his friend back.

Netizens are appalled by Kanye West's anti-seminitic statement

The internet was quick to call out Kanye West and Fox News host, Tucker Carlson, for enabling the rapper's statements by interviewing him on Friday. Carlson introduced the rapper as a "Christian Evangelist" and twisted the rapper's words, calling his tweetstorms "freeform social media posts."

Congressman Ritchie Torres replied to the tweet, shaming West, Carlson and other "enablers" of hate, stating:

Shame on you and your enablers like Tucker Carlson. Kanye West: if you see yourself at war with Jewish people, then you are, by definition, Antisemitic. Shame on you and your enablers like Tucker Carlson.

The Yeezy mogul did not stop tweeting even after facing backlash, as he asked:

"Who do you think created cancel culture"

Following this, he pivoted his focus onto the ongoing revolution of Iranians against a long-standing dictatorship, tweeting:

ye @kanyewest Iranian youth are leading a revolution against 44 years of dictatorship. The world needs to support them and honor their courage. Iranian youth are leading a revolution against 44 years of dictatorship. The world needs to support them and honor their courage.

Prior to the hate comment, Kanye West tweeted a picture of a hat with "2024" on it, hinting at his presidential candicacy in two years.

Netizens had some very strong reactions about the anti-seminitic comment, with most of them clearly against the rapper's tirades, urging him to stop spreading hate.

Braden 🏺 @BradenIsBased Kanye's gotta be the first man in history to announce his bid for presidency and then publicly threaten Jewish people within 24 hours Kanye's gotta be the first man in history to announce his bid for presidency and then publicly threaten Jewish people within 24 hours

Carly Pildis @CarlyPildis Kanye West is repeating ideas about Jews that have historically lead to discrimination, alienation and extreme violence. At a time when hate crimes against Jews are at historic highs, his rhetoric is absolutely unacceptable. Context is key here - his commentary is dangerous. Kanye West is repeating ideas about Jews that have historically lead to discrimination, alienation and extreme violence. At a time when hate crimes against Jews are at historic highs, his rhetoric is absolutely unacceptable. Context is key here - his commentary is dangerous.

Jordan Ross Meyers @jordanrmeyers I thought Kanye West was supposed to be a creative genius, but a failing narcissist blaming the Jews is pretty old. I thought Kanye West was supposed to be a creative genius, but a failing narcissist blaming the Jews is pretty old.

Those people are deluded. Kanye West has 3 million followers. He just said he is coming to get the Jews. 6 million Jews were murdered in gas chambers within a human lifetime. People are saying ignore Kanye because he is sick and a clown. They say he isn’t serious. Those people are deluded.

Lee Mays @OriginalLeeMays Twitter locked Kanye West’s account after he declared war on Jews, which will give him more time to wash Tucker Carlson’s white sheets. Twitter locked Kanye West’s account after he declared war on Jews, which will give him more time to wash Tucker Carlson’s white sheets.

Neo Jane @NeoJane8 Blacks for Trump is hilarious as saying “Jews for Kanye West” Blacks for Trump is hilarious as saying “Jews for Kanye West”

While the rapper's supporters have constantly tried to chalk up his behavior to bipolar disorder, most of them have called it a "far-reaching attempt", stating that bipolar disorder and other such personality disorders "don't enable people into race-specific hatred."

mental illness sucks but it doesn’t make you radically change your fundamental beliefs is kanye west mentally ill yes does mental illness generally lead people to threaten violence against women and jews on social media nomental illness sucks but it doesn’t make you radically change your fundamental beliefs

Both statements are true. Mental health is no excuse for antisemitism. 1. Kanye West has serious mental health issues.2. He doesn’t like Jews very much.Both statements are true. Mental health is no excuse for antisemitism.

Since his return to social media, Kanye West has been posting and deleting hateful and accusatory posts against his fellow rappers, colleagues, and other businessmen.

From launching a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt to accusing the Louis Vuitton CEO of "murdering" Off-White designer Virgil Abloh, West's words have sought significant damage.

