What did Kanye West post? Twitter takes down rapper’s tweet about Jews as anti-Semitic controversy intensifies

American rapper Kanye West has again faced backlash for putting out anti-Semitic comments on his social media.
The 45-year-old rapper tweeted that he would go "Death Con 3 on Jewish people", while simultaneously claiming that he can't be anti-seminite as "black people are actually Jew(s)."
The post has since been removed by Twitter due to violation of its rules, with the social media platform also restricting West's account shortly after.
The Hurricane rapper had been on a social media hiatus since November 2020, with now his return causing greater stir already.
Kanye West's Instagram account was previously restricted after he had posted a text chain between him and rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs, where similar anti-Semitic conversations were exchanged.
He had then taken to Twitter almost immediately to call out Mark Zuckerberg, asking how the META owner could restrict him on Instagram. Tesla owner Elon Musk was quick to welcome his friend back.
Netizens are appalled by Kanye West's anti-seminitic statement
The internet was quick to call out Kanye West and Fox News host, Tucker Carlson, for enabling the rapper's statements by interviewing him on Friday. Carlson introduced the rapper as a "Christian Evangelist" and twisted the rapper's words, calling his tweetstorms "freeform social media posts."
Congressman Ritchie Torres replied to the tweet, shaming West, Carlson and other "enablers" of hate, stating:
The Yeezy mogul did not stop tweeting even after facing backlash, as he asked:
"Who do you think created cancel culture"
Following this, he pivoted his focus onto the ongoing revolution of Iranians against a long-standing dictatorship, tweeting:
Prior to the hate comment, Kanye West tweeted a picture of a hat with "2024" on it, hinting at his presidential candicacy in two years.
Netizens had some very strong reactions about the anti-seminitic comment, with most of them clearly against the rapper's tirades, urging him to stop spreading hate.
While the rapper's supporters have constantly tried to chalk up his behavior to bipolar disorder, most of them have called it a "far-reaching attempt", stating that bipolar disorder and other such personality disorders "don't enable people into race-specific hatred."
Since his return to social media, Kanye West has been posting and deleting hateful and accusatory posts against his fellow rappers, colleagues, and other businessmen.
From launching a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt to accusing the Louis Vuitton CEO of "murdering" Off-White designer Virgil Abloh, West's words have sought significant damage.