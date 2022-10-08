What did Kanye say about Jews? Anti-Semitism controversy explained as rapper comes under fire online 

Kanye West recently landed in hot waters after sharing some controversial remarks about Jews. On Friday, the rapper posted screenshots of his conversation with Diddy surrounding the "White Lives Matter" T-shirt controversy.

In one of the messages, the Donda creator was seen saying:

“I didn’t like our convo. I’m selling these tees. Nobody gets in between me and my money. This is my grandfather texting you now.”

In response, Diddy proposed to meet the rapper in person:

“As soon as I land we’ll meet face to face!!! Send me a address.”

He further added:

“N**** send me a address. Let’s stop playing these internet games. And don’t feel threatened. You’ll be fine. Just love.”

Kanye West's conversation with Diddy (Image via Kanye West/Instagram)

However, Ye replied to Diddy, hinting towards a conspiracy theory, claiming that Jews manipulated the latter against the rapper:

“This ain’t a game. Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war. Now gone get you some business. [sic]”

Diddy attempted to explain to Ye that his actions are hurting people, especially the African-American community, but the latter maintained his stance and said he would publicly share all text messages coming from the I’ll Be Missing You hitmaker.

ADL @ADL The behavior exhibited this week by @kanyewest is deeply troubling, dangerous, and antisemitic, period. There is no excuse for his propagating of white supremacist slogans and classic #antisemitism about Jewish power, especially with the platform he has. The behavior exhibited this week by @kanyewest is deeply troubling, dangerous, and antisemitic, period. There is no excuse for his propagating of white supremacist slogans and classic #antisemitism about Jewish power, especially with the platform he has.

Prior to his conversation with Diddy, Kanye West was already accused of anti-Semitism for his comments on Jared Kushner in a Fox News interview with Tucker Carlson.

Speaking to Carlson, Ye accused Kushner of making money through his efforts in the Middle East and the facilitation of the Abraham Accords when he served as a White House advisor during the Trump administration:

“I just think that's what they're about, is making money. I don't think that they have the ability to make anything on their own. I think they were born into money.”

Kanye West’s latest comments sparked major outrage online and received criticism from the likes of the Anti-Defamation League and the StopAntisemitism group.

Twitter reacts to Kanye West’s comments about Jews

Netizens calls out Kanye West for his remarks on Jews (Image via Getty Images)

Kanye West has continued to make news ever since he launched the controversial “White Lives Matter” T-shirt that earned him a lot of criticism from the entertainment industry and the general public alike.

More recently, he came under fire for his controversial remarks on the Jews during a conversation with Diddy. The rapper’s comments earned him backlash, and several social media users took to Twitter to call out Ye for his actions:

Jordyn @JordynTilchen In the past two days, Kanye has:



1. Dabbled in Black Hebrew Israelite ideology



2. Pushed antisemitic Jewish money/power tropes



3. Weighed in on the Abraham Accords; said Kushner — a Jew — only did it for money. In the past two days, Kanye has:1. Dabbled in Black Hebrew Israelite ideology2. Pushed antisemitic Jewish money/power tropes3. Weighed in on the Abraham Accords; said Kushner — a Jew — only did it for money.

Throatgoat215(He/they) My race is Jai adjacent @tyrant7654321 Kanye out her openly pushing Anti Black and antisemitic talking points on an openly Anti Black and antisemitic news channel, just days after his white lives matter fashion show. How embarrassing and self canceling. A sick self victimized clown. Kanye out her openly pushing Anti Black and antisemitic talking points on an openly Anti Black and antisemitic news channel, just days after his white lives matter fashion show. How embarrassing and self canceling. A sick self victimized clown.

American Jewish Committee @AJCGlobal Kanye West’s week has consisted of:



- Incoherent rants laden with racist and antisemitic undertones made on the country’s top cable news program.



- Anti-Jewish posts shared with his 18 million followers on Instagram.



These posts are dangerous and here's why: Kanye West’s week has consisted of:- Incoherent rants laden with racist and antisemitic undertones made on the country’s top cable news program.- Anti-Jewish posts shared with his 18 million followers on Instagram.These posts are dangerous and here's why:

Melana @danceonfordays He’ll now be known as Kanye W(hit)eS(upremacis)t to me. He’s not a “creative genius who folks want to silence”. He’s an antisemitic clown who doesn’t actually care about any lives unless it’s to make a headline. He’ll now be known as Kanye W(hit)eS(upremacis)t to me. He’s not a “creative genius who folks want to silence”. He’s an antisemitic clown who doesn’t actually care about any lives unless it’s to make a headline.

. @Eustass824 Kanye being casually antisemitic don’t even surprise me no more Kanye being casually antisemitic don’t even surprise me no more

Matt Nicholas @mattnicholas Kanye West is a white nationalist in a Black man’s body. He is antiblack, antisemitic. Get this “genius” some actual help. Kanye West is a white nationalist in a Black man’s body. He is antiblack, antisemitic. Get this “genius” some actual help.

ari @ariHHT everyone brushing over the fact that kanye was antisemitic today is WILD everyone brushing over the fact that kanye was antisemitic today is WILD

E l l i @elli__k Kanye West is out there actively propagating hostility towards Jewish people and let me tell you, if you are debating whether or not his recent statements are antisemitic/filled with antisemitic tropes, you are a big part of the problem. Kanye West is out there actively propagating hostility towards Jewish people and let me tell you, if you are debating whether or not his recent statements are antisemitic/filled with antisemitic tropes, you are a big part of the problem.

orion @salted__pork @didjesusdrop I have always adored Kanye. And I’ve forgiven him time and again. But he’s being straight up hateful and antisemitic. And his billionaire corporate celebrity dramas are mind numbing. I hope he faces adequate backlash from the community. @KanyePodcast I have always adored Kanye. And I’ve forgiven him time and again. But he’s being straight up hateful and antisemitic. And his billionaire corporate celebrity dramas are mind numbing. I hope he faces adequate backlash from the community. @KanyePodcast @didjesusdrop

brooke @notyourhunni opening ig & seeing kanye post an antisemitic text opening ig & seeing kanye post an antisemitic text https://t.co/keM0NNFGHW

Liora Rez, Executive Director of the StopAntisemitism group, told Newsweek that Ye’s comments about the Jewish community were “horrifying”:

“This is horrifying, just to tap into these century-old antisemitic myths of Jewish money.”

Speaking about the Grammy Award winner’s Instagram post she said that the group immediately asked Ye to delete the screenshots:

“I think we can all agree he [Ye] has always been a provocateur, and he is struggling with mental health issues [and] family issues, but once we saw his post we actually commented right away, ‘We strongly urge you to delete this.’”

Jacob Kornbluh @jacobkornbluh Kanye West on Tucker Carlson says Jared Kushner’s effort to normalize ties between Israel and Arab states — that led to the Abraham Accords — was “to make money.”



“I don't think that they have the ability to make anything on their own. I think they were born into money.” Kanye West on Tucker Carlson says Jared Kushner’s effort to normalize ties between Israel and Arab states — that led to the Abraham Accords — was “to make money.”“I don't think that they have the ability to make anything on their own. I think they were born into money.” 😳 Kanye West on Tucker Carlson says Jared Kushner’s effort to normalize ties between Israel and Arab states — that led to the Abraham Accords — was “to make money.” “I don't think that they have the ability to make anything on their own. I think they were born into money.” https://t.co/orkP31IJYz

Rez also said that despite Ye being open about his mental health struggles, it “gives him zero excuses” to share “baseless and confusing messages about Jews,” in a time when “anti-Semitism has been set ablaze across America.” She also added:

“Furthermore, his language about influence taps into an age-old antisemitic myth and stereotype about Jewish control. I don't think he understands when his wording is problematic, but we hope he deletes the Instagram posts.”

The director also mentioned that Jews already have “enough issues” and Kanye West should refrain from “furthering any type of negativity and hatred.”

Although Ye deleted his Instagram posts, it remains to be seen if he will address and respond to the anti-Semitism controversy in the days to come.

