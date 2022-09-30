How old is Yung Miami? Age explored as rapper reveals that she is in an open relationship with Diddy

Rapper Yung Miami just shook the world after she revealed that she and Diddy are in an open relationship. While the couple have been going strong over the last few months, her confession of being in an open relationship took social media by storm.

In an interview with XXL, Yung Miami explained her relationship with the American Rapper and singer, and said:

"We are dating. We single, but we’re dating."

Since the comment left a lot of people confused, the 28-year-old explained and said that when the two are together, they have the time of their lives while still staying single. She added that they both see people other than each other and they're both having fun.

The rapper then said:

“I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating.”

Yung Miami is part of hip-hop duo City Girls

Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, was born on February 11th, 1994, and is currently 28 years old. She is a popular musician, rapper, model and internet sensation.

A member of the City Girls duo, she has created a number of successful songs like Where The Bag At, JT First Day Out and You Tried It, among others. However, her song Twerkulator was immensely popular and loved by her fans.

She has a son with her ex-partner Jai Wiggins. The couple welcomed their son Jai Malik Wiggins Jr. in 2013, but parted ways in 2015 after there was news of Wiggins physically and brutally abused Yung Miami.

The rapper was later in a relationship with Joshua Howard Luellen, AKA Southside, and the two welcomed their daughter Summer Miami Luellen in 2019. The couple, however, broke up in 2020.

Yung Miami reportedly began dating 52-year-old Diddy in 2021.

Diddy and Miami: A brief relationship timeline

Diddy and Yung Miami made their relationship official on the premier of Yung’s new series, Caresha Please, in June 2022. The episode featured Diddy as the first guest star.

The duo talked about their future travels together, and gave some massive hints, and pointed out that they had been dating. When Yung asked Diddy about their relationship status, Diddy said that they're dating and they're also friends who go on dates and have fun together.

He continued:

“You’re authentic, you’re one of the most real people I’ve ever met … you’re a great mother and a great friend. And we just have a good time, you know?”

As per sources close to the couple, they met for the first time in June 2021 and even then, were seen holding hands at Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ birthday party in Atlanta.

The couple have also been seen showing their affection on social media quite often. Things became clearer when the 52-year-old received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards, and the City Girls rapper held a board that said “GO PAPI!”

However, up until Yung's recent confession, netizens were under the impression that the couple were in a monogamous relationship. The news of their open relationship has left netizens quite surprised.

