Who is Gina Huynh? Yung Miami drama explained as duo feud over Diddy PDA Instagram photo

Gina Huynh and Yung Miami recently had a dispute online when the former shared a picture on her Instagram story where Diddy kissed Miami. The news has been getting lots of attention since Miami was previously linked to Diddy, although the latter denied rumors of a romantic relationship.

Miami reacted to the news on Twitter and wrote:

"Somebody please give this b***h some attention."

Huynh responded and wrote on Instagram:

"If anybody is seeking attention… B***H ITS YOU."

She then wrote:

"Why you so press mama… I though you was a City Girl."

Miami also responded and wrote:

"Notice me please a** b***h go sit down. WE SEE YOU RELAX IT'S ok! You been (AROUND) just (AROUND) for years! You been waiting on this moment if he can't make you famous b***h I ain't!"

lovelyti @lovelyti



the fight went back and forth all day long…



Any thoughts??



#Diddy #YungMiami #GinaHyunh #Lovelytitv Diddy‘s on again, off again BlAsian boo and Gina Huynh has been going back and forth with his other “girlfriend” Yung Miami on social media all day.the fight went back and forth all day long…Any thoughts?? Diddy‘s on again, off again BlAsian boo and Gina Huynh has been going back and forth with his other “girlfriend” Yung Miami on social media all day. the fight went back and forth all day long…Any thoughts?? #Diddy #YungMiami #GinaHyunh #Lovelytitv https://t.co/rylmYOFqjY

May 21 ♊️ 🥳 @gemi_jaz ‍ … this was lame of ol girl to post though It’s me over here entertained by this Gina Huynh and Yung Miami drama. I’m forever Team Caresha… this was lame of ol girl to post though It’s me over here entertained by this Gina Huynh and Yung Miami drama. I’m forever Team Caresha 😮‍💨… this was lame of ol girl to post though https://t.co/KMwEYxj0pP

Miami continued:

"Attention? B***h I am the attention let's be clear!" She stated that she won't argue with "a b***h that got cheap a** lint ball carpet in they house f***ing on a billionaire! You freaky a** b***h!"

Miami clapped back:

"I am and that's why I f**k with yo n***a & ain't coming off him idc how many pics you post!"

Everything known about Gina Huynh

Gina Huynh is a model and Instagram influencer (Image via ginavhuynh/Instagram)

Gina Huynh is a Los Angeles-based model famous in the fashion and fitness industry. She disclosed in an Instagram post that she is Vietnamese and Black and loves to travel a lot.

Huynh is rumored to be dating Chris Brown and is a mother to an eight-year-old daughter, JayVianna. Huynh and Brown's dating rumors began when the latter was spotted holding her hands on the set of his music video for City Girls.

She has previously been linked to rapper Diddy. Huynh also posted a video on her social media accounts where they can be seen cuddling. Diddy also collaborated with Chris Brown on a track, Yesterday, in 2010.

The 28-year-old is an Instagram influencer with around 24,000 followers on the platform. She mostly posts pictures in her bikini.

Gina Huynh and Yung Miami feud explained

The main reason behind their dispute is the rapper, songwriter, record executive, and entrepreneur Diddy. A source said that Yung Miami has been dating Diddy since 2021 but later denied the rumors despite being spotted holding hands.

As mentioned earlier, things took a turn for the worse when Huynh posted a picture on her Instagram story where Diddy kissed Miami on the cheeks.

Huynh has not revealed if she is dating Diddy, so it is hard to say if they have a romantic relationship. Diddy has also not confirmed anything. It remains to be seen what will happen next in this feud between Gina and Yung.

Edited by Ravi Iyer