"Total BS": Elon Musk denies having affair with Sergey Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan, slams character assassination attempts

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has rubbished rumors about having an affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan.

On July 24, the 51-year-old took to his Twitter handle and responded to a news report by the Wall Street Journal shared by username @WholeMarsBlog.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Musk clarified that there are no hard feelings between him and Brin.

"This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."

"This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."

Musk further slammed the publication for "embarrassing" themselves by writing such "bs pieces."

They once wrote an article saying FBI was about to arrest me, so I called FBI to ask what’s up and they said WSJ article was total bs.



Musk further slammed the publication for "embarrassing" themselves by writing such "bs pieces."

"WSJ has run so many bs hit pieces on me and Tesla I've lost count! It's embarrassing for them, frankly. They once wrote an article saying FBI was about to arrest me, so I called FBI to ask what's up and they said WSJ article was total bs. Just more shortseller fud."

Elon Musk, who is no stranger to being romantically linked with one celebrity or the other, then addressed the "character assassination" attempts made by the publication.

I work crazy hours, so there just isn’t much time for shenanigans.



Calling the articles "nothing-burgers," Musk tweeted that he works "crazy hours" and has no time for "shenanigans." He further stated that WSJ did not interview any of the "key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings."

"Yeah, the character assassination attacks have reached a new level this year, but the articles are all nothing-burgers. I work crazy hours, so there just isn't much time for shenanigans. None of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed!"

Calling the articles "nothing-burgers," Musk tweeted that he works "crazy hours" and has no time for "shenanigans." He further stated that WSJ did not interview any of the "key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings."

He even responded a Twitter user, stating that he hasn't "even had s*x in ages (sigh)" in the same thread.

What did the Wall Street Journal article say about Elon Musk and Nicole Shanahan?

The Wall Street Journal @WSJ Elon Musk's alleged brief affair with the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin led to the couple's divorce filing on.wsj.com/3veAxsd Elon Musk's alleged brief affair with the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin led to the couple's divorce filing on.wsj.com/3veAxsd

As per the bombshell report by the Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk was involved in a brief romantic affair with Nicole Shanahan in 2021. The duo allegedly had a fling at Miami’s Art Basel festival in December, when Musk broke up with his Canadian singer girlfriend, Grimes, and Shanahan had separated from Brin but was still living with him, as per the WSJ report.

The report, which cited people close to the duo, further revealed that Sergey Brin filed for divorce after learning of his wife's affair with Musk. According to the WSJ report, Musk allegedly got down on one knee to apologize and begged Brin for his forgiveness.

The publication and Musk have confirmed that the SpaceX founder and Brin have been friends for a longtime. Musk even used to crash at the Google co-founder's Silicon Valley home regularly until his alleged affair came to the limelight, WSJ reports.

Moreover, Brin had even helped Musk during the 2008's financial crisis, providing him with $500,000 for Tesla.

However, the the duo's relationship has been rocky ever since the cheating allegations came into the spotlight, the publication reported. Brin has allegedly asked his financial advisers to sell off his investments in Musk-led companies.

Sergey Brin filed for divorce from Shanahan in January 2022 citing "irreconcilable differences." The duo share a three-year-old daughter together.

