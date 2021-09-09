"Most embarrassing thing ever": Landon McBroom exposed for allegedly stealing Pinterest pictures to fake leading a lavish life

Landon McBroom, popularly known to be Austin McBroom’s brother is now being accused of stealing pictures from the Internet as he fakes living a luxurious lifestyle. The younger McBroom brother boasts 1 million followers on Instagram. Though many may have come from The Ace Family channel, belonging to Austin McBroom, some may have decided to follow Landon McBroom on the platform to catch a glimpse of his lifestyle.

Landon McBroom and his now ex-girlfriend Shyla Walker discontinued their YouTube channel “THIS IS L&S” after the former was accused of being violent and assaulting Walker. The two held over 3.04 million subscribers on the channel. He went on to start another YouTuber channel alone called "Landon McBroom", and it now holds 161k subscribers.

Landon McBroom accused of stealing pictures for Instagram

Landon McBroom’s Instagram feed showcases several photos of him with his infamous brother Austin McBroom and he often posts pictures of himself with his daughter Souline McBroom. Though no pictures from other websites can be seen on his feed, his Instagram stories often included pictures stolen from Pinterest, Twitter, and Tumblr.

Pictures of expensive bags such as Birkin and Supreme have been spotted on his Instagram stories. A picture of himself in a private jet enjoying sushi was also taken from Pinterest and uploaded on his stories as well.

Some comments under user defnoodles' post on Instagram which reported on Landon McBroom stealing photos included:

"That’s so embarrassing oh my god"

"The secondhand embarrassment..."

"What must people in his real life think when they see this?? Or are they just as sad as him? If I saw someone I knew posting this shit when I knew they couldn’t possibly be doing/ buying this stuff I’d call them out"

Another comment stated:

"I actually think he did this deliberately. It has you guys talking about him, no? I give the McScammers this, they sure know how to stay in the blogs and to clickbait. His views must be going 📈"

Landon McBroom has not spoken about showcasing a fake luxury life as of now, but he risks losing the few followers he has gained since being accused of abuse.

