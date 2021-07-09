ACE Family net worth explored as Austin McBroom’s outstanding loan balance on house allegedly crosses $9 million

The ACE family kingdom seems to be crumbling. Legal documents show that the family home is alleged to be getting sold on September 22nd. The family received a notice on May 25th on their outstanding loan, which has crossed $9 million.

Even if the family sells its home, they would still be $5+ million short.

Fans were not surprised by the family being evicted as they had combined two mansions to build their $7.5 million dream home.

The ACE Family is known for its family vlogs on YouTube. They have amassed over 19 million subscribers on their channel.

What is the ACE Family’s net worth?

The ACE family consists of patriarch Austin McBroom and wife, Catherine Paiz McBroom. The former started as an American basketball star while Catherine was a model, actress, and internet star in Canada.

The two interacted at a dinner party and went on to start a YouTube channel. “ACE” is an acronym with the initials from their first names and the initials of their firstborn, Elle. The ACE family went on to become a family of five with the births of Alaia Marie and Steel McBroom.

The controversial family was worth $22 million as of 2020, making money not only off monetized social media platforms but also by selling personally branded merchandise, sponsorships, and ad affiliated revenue.

Austin McBroom is also the alleged owner of Social Gloves Entertainment. The company became popular recently after hosting the Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms: YouTubers vs TikTokers.

The 29-year-old McBroom also took part in the boxing matches and fought against TikToker Bryce Hall.

Rumors began flooding the internet after the BFF’s podcast hosts, Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, spoke about the family’s patriarch being responsible for not paying the boxers and artists from the company.

YouTuber Tana Mongeau, popular for her story-time videos, also fired at Austin McBroom for not paying his employees. Her ex Jake Paul also tweeted against McBroom for the same.

not austin mcbroom owning most of social gloves and then everyone being surprised people aren’t getting paid 💀 — CANCELLED (@tanamongeau) June 26, 2021

TODAY IN SHADE: Jake Paul compares Austin McBroom to the creator of Fyre Fest—the music festival that’s only legendary because of it’s tremendous failure. This after several people involved with the ‘YouTube vs TikTok’ came forward alleging they hadn’t been paid. pic.twitter.com/8en6oeAKi1 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 26, 2021

The ACE family is not only involved in several lawsuits but also responsible for scamming fans by asking them to pay premium prices for exclusive content on the ACE Club platform, which Austin McBroom formed.

ACE Family’s Catherine McBroom also allegedly scammed fans with her skincare brand 1212 Gateway. Many fans reportedly did not receive their packages after payments, and the company did not respond to customer calls either.

Ace Family customers have also had issues with the family’s skincare brand 1212 Gateway, something no one in the family has ever publicly addressed. https://t.co/5P5i2YHM9i — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 26, 2021

The ACE family responded to the eviction claims by stating that they were not moving out of their house but failed to respond to fans about the beauty line claims.

