Is the ACE Family broke? House eviction drama worsens as Austin McBroom allegedly set to sell house amid foreclosure and pending mortgage payments

The ACE Family saga continues, this time with Austin McBroom allegedly set to sell his seven million dollar home. This comes after his previous statement on July 7th stating that nobody was "getting evicted [or] moving."

The original rumors of the ACE Family's Encino, California, home being at the beginning of foreclosure came from anonymous screenshots circulated on Twitter.

Those screenshots included alleged court documents showing the house being foreclosed on account of missed mortgage payments. There was also a screenshot of the ACE Family's home listed on Zillow labeled as a "pre-foreclosure."

Currently, a screenshot of the ACE Family's alleged home payment history is circulating on Twitter. It states the home's value, the loan amount allegedly taken out for the property, and the transaction history on the mortgage.

The online document also states that the property listed under the ownership of Ace Hat Collection Inc. is in foreclosure.

WHAT COULD GO WRONG: Ace Family’s home allegedly set to be sold September 22 2021, according to records. They allegedly received Notice of Default on May 25 due to outstanding loan. Their loan balance is over $9 Million, meaning even if they sold home, they’ll be out $5+ Million. pic.twitter.com/6NBJ0iVfEy — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 8, 2021

Austin McBroom and The ACE Family's legal troubles

The alleged foreclosure of The ACE Family's home is the latest speculation to come out since Austin McBroom's boxing event on June 12th. The event slated YouTubers against TikTokers in boxing matches.

Soon after the event, various talent and boxers, Vinnie Hacker and Josh Richards, claimed they had not been paid by the company that hosted the event. It was later revealed that Austin McBroom owned the company Social Gloves Entertainment, which hosted the event.

Before coming forward to state that financial advisors were working to pay everyone who participated, rumors of the company declaring bankruptcy began to circulate.

Tana Mongeau also called out Austin McBroom's involvement for being a part of why the talent had not been paid.

not austin mcbroom owning most of social gloves and then everyone being surprised people aren’t getting paid 💀 — CANCELLED (@tanamongeau) June 26, 2021

The ACE Family patriarch responded to Mongeau's claim by offering that Social Gloves would sponsor any woman who wanted to fight her.

Austin McBroom's company, Ace Hat Collection Inc., is also allegedly being sued by social media company Subify and construction rental company Ahern Rentals.

Also recently uncovered are an alleged arrest of the 29-year-old in July 2020 and alleged backed taxes and liens on the seven million dollar home.

IT GETS WORSE: Austin McBroom was allegedly arrested July 2020 and charged with Misdemeanor. Also, Ace Family not only allegedly facing foreclosure on multi-million dollar home, but also allegedly owe hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes and have numerous liens on house. pic.twitter.com/bQhGygNs0Q — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 8, 2021

Public records show the ACE Family's alleged liens on their Encino home for owing contractors. The family allegedly broke the terms of their mortgage by taking a million-dollar loan as well.

More uncovered public records allegedly show that the ACE Family defaulted on their mortgage payments. As more alleged documents surface on Twitter, many users believe the family is without money.

What’s hilarious is they’ll never be able to pay any of this back because they’re already getting sued over the social gloves event over the money they don’t have pic.twitter.com/wJhdVAUSiJ — Waves of sleep (@Wavesofsleepy) July 8, 2021

yeah, they broke — gita 愛 (@gitavita) July 8, 2021

Millionaires my ass😩 — Brooke (@BougieBrooke) July 8, 2021

sheesh they broke broke 🤡🤡 — Yaaankee_ (@yaaankee_) July 8, 2021

Netizens began speculating if Austin McBroom and the ACE Family would post a video on their YouTube channel about the situation. Many stated that they would not come forward with information but mentioned they would be moving.

Since more alleged documents surfaced, neither Catherine nor Austin McBroom has commented on their financial status.

