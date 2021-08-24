What happened between Landon McBroom and Shyla Walker? Former gains custody of daughter Soul, amid messy break-up 

Landon McBroom was finally allowed to see his daughter after Shyla Walker reportedly dropped the restraining order against him. Landon and Shyla’s daughter, Soul reportedly visited the former’s family after three months.

Landon McBroom took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of his daughter spending time at the beach with his family. The influencer dubbed the settlement a “victory” and wrote:

“The longest three months of our lives. Today was a victory.”

Meanwhile, Shyla Walker took to Instagram to share the reasons behind her decision to drop the charges against McBroom:

“I’ve been beat, I’ve been abused, I’ve had three attempted kidnapping on my child. If you love some you do not put yourself in the position to lose them. I will always do what’s best for my child every single f***ing time.”

Walker mentioned that she wanted her daughter to have a nice relationship with her father irrespective of the situation:

“I requested visitation, I want my daughter to have a relationship with her father with whom she will always love regardless of the circumstances. Children grow up and will eventually see the truth on their own without me saying one word.”

However, the YouTuber called out Landon McBroom for not respecting their daughter’s privacy. She claimed that the McBroom family posted pictures of Soul to garner mass attention:

“All I asked was for her privacy to be respected during this time and not extort her for clout and/or monetary gains.”

Earlier this year, Shyla Walker accused Landon McBroom of alleged domestic violence and abuse. She later issued a restraining order against the latter after he allegedly attempted to kidnap their daughter.

A look into Landon McBroom and Shyla Walker’s relationship

Landon McBroom, the younger brother of ACE Family patriarch Austin McBroom, reportedly met Shyla Walker around 2016. The duo began dating shortly after and started a YouTube channel together in 2017.

“This is L&S” gained immense popularity on YouTube and amassed more than three million subscribers within a short span of time. In one of their Q&A videos, Landon McBroom talked about his relationship with Shyla Walker:

“How I knew Shyla was the one was probably because everything seemed super natural from the jump. I never had to put up a front or anything like that.”

Although their relationship reportedly hit a rough patch in 2018, the pair reconciled after a brief period of separation. Landon and Shyla welcomed their daughter, Souline Amour McBroom in 2019.

The couple sparked wedding rumors around 2020 but a few months later Landon shared that Shyla was willing to take a break from the “This is L&S” channel. Meanwhile, speculation about a possible breakup between Landon and Shyla made the rounds on social media.

Things took a turn for the worse when Shyla Walker allegedly accused Landon McBroom of physical assault and domestic violence. Shyla’s brother Alpha, and friend Teresa Unique, also shared photographic evidence of the abuse.

On June 15, Shyla Walker officially filed a restraining order against Landon McBroom for allegedly attempting to kidnap Soul. According to TMZ, McBroom allegedly gave the child to an employee and asked them to “run away”.

As per the court documents released on June 26, Landon McBroom and Shyla Walker reportedly started arguing over financial issues. This led to a bout of repeated physical abuse on the latter.

Court documents have revealed the abuse Shyla endured from Landon (who allegedly did NOT attend the hearing to defend himself) as well as threats of abuse by former employee Joseph

The documents also revealed that McBroom tried kidnapping their daughter for a second time. However, Shyla has reportedly removed the restraining order to allow Soul to bond with her father.

It remains to be seen if the former couple will successfully manage to co-parent their daughter, keeping aside their personal differences.

