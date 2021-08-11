"Saving their money for that lawsuit": Catherine and Austin McBroom of the ACE Family accused of scamming fans

The ACE Family's Austin and Catherine McBroom are once again in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. Following various lawsuits with the former's Social Gloves company, he and his wife Catherine are now accused of scamming fans with a fake giveaway.

The ACE Family's patriarch Austin McBroom hosted a boxing event in early June with Social Gloves Entertainment. Since the event, several talent and participants from the fight have claimed they have not been paid for their appearances.

In late June, rumors circulated that Social Gloves was announcing its bankruptcy following the fight event. Recent court documents of alleged lawsuits from participants Nate Wyatt and Tayler Holder along with digital streaming company LiveXLive have surfaced online.

The giveaway in question hosted by The ACE Family was set for Valentine's Day, in which Austin and Catherine McBroom would give away three Tesla Model 3 cars to "show [their] appreciation for all of the love and support."

The rules asked people to like the photo on Catherine McBroom's Instagram page, follow her and all of the accounts she followed and tag two friends in the comments. The ACE Family matriarch then tagged Austin's Instagram page for "another chance to win."

Fans respond to claims of The ACE Family's "giveaway"

Catherine also stated that the winners would be announced on her Instagram story. The post, which is still available on her Instagram page, has since received over 500K comments, with many of the recent ones claiming the giveaway was a scam.

Many users under the original post asked when the cars would be given away. Others mentioned the financial situation of The ACE Family not allowing them to afford the giveaway.

The screenshots of the comments were shared above by user defnoodles on Instagram. More commented on the post, questioning whether the "winners" of the giveaway ever received their prizes.

The ACE Family has not responded to the claims of the giveaway being a scam. However, Catherine McBroom did recently respond to the various lawsuits of Social Gloves by stating that "they're criminals."

