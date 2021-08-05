Austin McBroom of the ACE Family sued for breach of contact and intentional misrepresentation after promising Kevin Hart as host 

Austin McBroom's Social Gloves event continues to go on a downward spiral. Following a recent lawsuit from James Harden, McBroom and the ACE Family are now being sued by boxing participants Tayler Holder and Nate Wyatt for breach of contract.

The lawsuit comes after an alleged breach of contract, intentional misrepresentation and civil conspiracy. The complaint from Holder and Wyatt stated that McBroom's alleged deck claimed the event would be the largest pay-per-view event in history, along with suggesting Kevin Hart as the host.

Instead, fellow YouTuber FouseyTube was the ring-announcer aside from the main event fight. The alleged deck pitch for the event projected ten million pay-per-view buys and 500 million in gross revenue.

Austin McBroom and Social Gloves boxing event history

This, along with James Harden's lawsuit, is the latest news involving the June 12 Social Gloves event.

The original event was slated for TikTok stars against YouTubers in a boxing match. Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom were listed for the main event, with McBroom winning the third round with a technical knock-out.

Following the boxing event, talent and boxers Vinnie Hacker and Josh Richards claimed they had not been paid for the event. Rumors began to circulate that Social Gloves Entertainment was announcing its bankruptcy.

Austin McBroom came forward to denounce rumors of the company going bankrupt, with the promise of paying everyone soon. During that time, Austin McBroom received two alleged lawsuits against his Ace Hat Collection company.

Netizens have begun to question Austin McBroom and the ACE Family's worth, especially after their seven million dollar California home was listed on house-selling websites labeled "pre-foreclosure."

Austin McBroom also denied rumors of his family being evicted from their home in Encino. McBroom's wife, Catherine Paiz, has also recently been in an alleged legal battle with former business partners.

On July 24, McBroom confronted rumors of his company once again, claiming that digital media company LiveXLive was allegedly withholding funds. LiveXLive has recently filed a lawsuit against McBroom for committing defamation and fraud.

Austin McBroom has not commented on the recent lawsuit. Neither Tayler Holder nor Nate Wyatt have commented on the situation at this time.

Edited by Siddharth Satish