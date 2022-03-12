Grimes and Chelsea Manning memes take over internet as latest claim leaves fans in disbelief

Claire Boucher, aka Grimes, has confirmed her split with her on-and-off boyfriend, Elon Musk. According to Page Six, the mother-of-two is in a relationship with former US Army Intelligence analyst and whistleblower Chelsea Manning.
The claim has taken the internet by storm, as many find it hard to believe that the singer is dating a far leftist.
Page Six reported news of their still-new relationship just a few days after Grimes appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair, where she announced that she and Musk had welcomed a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl through surrogacy. In 2020, the former pair welcomed their son X Æ A-12 into the world.
She also announced that she and Musk split a day after the interview's publication.
Chelsea Manning is famously known for spending seven years in prison after leaking military and diplomatic documents to WikiLeaks. The documents included classified and unclassified information concerning the war in Afghanistan.
She was sentenced to 35 years in prison for theft and espionage. Manning was released from her sentence in 2017 by former President Barack Obama.
Internet reacts to Grimes dating Chelsea Manning
A slew of reactions emerged online after the publication of the Page Six article. Many found it hard to believe that the singer went from dating a tech billionaire to a far leftist. Others relentlessly mocked their relationship.
A few tweets read:
What did Grimes reveal about her relationship with Elon Musk?
The 33-year-old has been in an on-and-off relationship with Musk since 2018. She told Vanity Fair that their relationship was "fluid" prior to calling him her "boyfriend."
In the interview, the Vancouver native also revealed a few peculiar traits about the 50-year-old. She told the magazine that he regularly wonders aloud, including about Grimes being a "synthesized companion."
Speaking of their life together, the star stated that Musk "doesn't live like a billionaire." She mentioned that the South African "wouldn't even get a new mattress," and it seems like they were living "below the poverty line."
The Oblivion singer also shared her political beliefs in the interview. She clarified her stance by saying that she is a "class traitor" as she was "deeply from the far left, and I converted to being essentially a capitalist Democrat."
Elon Musk, the Tesla founder, has not commented on the Vanity Fair article since it was published.