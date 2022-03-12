×
Grimes and Chelsea Manning memes take over internet as latest claim leaves fans in disbelief

Page Six claims that Grimes is dating Chelsea Manning following her breakup with Elon Muck (Image via Getty Images)
Karishma Rao
Modified Mar 12, 2022 10:19 AM IST
Claire Boucher, aka Grimes, has confirmed her split with her on-and-off boyfriend, Elon Musk. According to Page Six, the mother-of-two is in a relationship with former US Army Intelligence analyst and whistleblower Chelsea Manning.

The claim has taken the internet by storm, as many find it hard to believe that the singer is dating a far leftist.

Page Six reported news of their still-new relationship just a few days after Grimes appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair, where she announced that she and Musk had welcomed a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl through surrogacy. In 2020, the former pair welcomed their son X Æ A-12 into the world.

She also announced that she and Musk split a day after the interview's publication.

Chelsea Manning is famously known for spending seven years in prison after leaking military and diplomatic documents to WikiLeaks. The documents included classified and unclassified information concerning the war in Afghanistan.

She was sentenced to 35 years in prison for theft and espionage. Manning was released from her sentence in 2017 by former President Barack Obama.

Internet reacts to Grimes dating Chelsea Manning

A slew of reactions emerged online after the publication of the Page Six article. Many found it hard to believe that the singer went from dating a tech billionaire to a far leftist. Others relentlessly mocked their relationship.

A few tweets read:

Imagine being one of the richest billionaires on earth and having your partner ditch you for Chelsea Manning. Tgirls stay winning
the idea of former political prisoner chelsea manning waking up at 4 am to check on elon musk’s infant daughter y-combinator after the baby monitor went off is destroying my brain
Grimes dating Chelsea Manning was definitely not on my 2022 bingo card, but here we are.
grimes being poly and having a relationship with chelsea manning on top of a situationship with elon is like an information designed to fry the most amount of people’s brains
Grimes is not real how is your type Elon musk and Chelsea manning
"Grimes and Chelsea Manning are dating." https://t.co/LO0RNaY2Qf
Grimes gonna start sounding like weeaboo System of a Down after dating Chelsea Manning. next album will have lines like "my stuffies so kawaii/the Biden administration is sugokunai/PRISM is a code name for a program under which the United States National Security Agency (NSA) col
grimes is back with elon!me: okaygrimes has a secret baby!!me: whatgrimes broke up with elon!!!me:grimes is going out with chelsea manningme: https://t.co/Z2z65oxckt
grimes dating chelsea manning doesn’t help the sneaking suspicion that everything in the past two years feels like there’s a gas leak in my apartment and my brain is filling in rapidly expanding blank spots
Chelsea Manning is in the process of attempting one of the most ambitious “I can fix her” projects of all time

What did Grimes reveal about her relationship with Elon Musk?

The 33-year-old has been in an on-and-off relationship with Musk since 2018. She told Vanity Fair that their relationship was "fluid" prior to calling him her "boyfriend."

In the interview, the Vancouver native also revealed a few peculiar traits about the 50-year-old. She told the magazine that he regularly wonders aloud, including about Grimes being a "synthesized companion."

Speaking of their life together, the star stated that Musk "doesn't live like a billionaire." She mentioned that the South African "wouldn't even get a new mattress," and it seems like they were living "below the poverty line."

The Oblivion singer also shared her political beliefs in the interview. She clarified her stance by saying that she is a "class traitor" as she was "deeply from the far left, and I converted to being essentially a capitalist Democrat."

Elon Musk, the Tesla founder, has not commented on the Vanity Fair article since it was published.

