How many children does Elon Musk have? New baby daughter's name explored as he welcomes second child with Grimes via surrogacy

Elon Musk and Grimes have grown their family. The on-and-off couple welcomed a baby girl through surrogacy in December. News of a new baby was revealed by Vanity Fair. The couple’s second child is named Exa Dark Sideræl, who is called ‘Y’ for short.

In an interview with the publication, Grimes revealed that her younger child’s name was inspired by the supercomputing term 'exaFLOPS,' which is the term used for “the ability to perform one quintillion floating-point operations per second.” The baby’s second name is inspired by “the unknown” and “dark matter.” Sideræl refers to the mother’s favorite Lord of the Rings character, the elf Galadriel. It is also a “more elven spelling” of sidereal.

Elon Musk shares five children with ex-wife Justine Wilson

The 50-year-old has six other children other than the two he shares with Grimes. His first child, Nevada Alexander Musk was born in 2002 after he married Justine Wilson, a Canadian author, in 2000.

Unfortunately, the child died at just 10 weeks old due to sudden infant death syndrome.

In 2004, Musk and Wilson welcomed twins Griffin and Xavier. The two were conceived through IVF. They are now 17 years old.

The former couple gave birth to triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian Musk in 2006. Similar to the twins, they too were conceived with the help of IVF. The triplets are now 15 years old.

Elon Musk and Justine Wilson share custody over their children after their divorce in 2008.

Grimes and Elon Musk are already parents to their first son X Æ A-12. The former gave birth to their son in May 2020. The couple call their son ‘X.’ The two were forced to change their son’s name to comply with Californian law. His name was then changed to X Æ A-Xii.

Grimes told Vanity Fair that she and Musk are hoping to have more children in the future. She mentioned, “at least three or four.” The singer also stated that their children X and Y split their time between the parents’ homes.

Though the couple’s son X has appeared on social media accounts several times, Grimes stated in the interview that she is determined to keep her second child away from the public.

