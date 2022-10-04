“Now it’s over”: Kanye West responds to outrage over White Lives Matter Yeezy T-shirt controversy

Famous American rapper Kanye West added a new controversy to his name when on Monday, October 3, he, alongside Candace Owens, donned a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt during Paris Fashion Week. Ye's controversial decision drew polarizing reactions from netizens, with many slamming him primarily because of his race.

RapTV @Rap Kanye says the Black Lives Matter movement was a scam Kanye says the Black Lives Matter movement was a scam 😳‼️ https://t.co/fyfAXYKuPV

However, the matter does not seem to end anytime soon as the 45-year-old rapper responded with another controversial comment on the "Black Lives Matter" movement by calling it a "scam." Ye posted an Instagram post addressing the social and political movement as he said:

"EVERYONE KNOWS THAT BLACK LIVES MATTER WAS A SCAM. NOW ITS OVER. YOU'RE WELCOME."

West directed his claim of putting an end to the "Black Lives Matter" movement by wearing the "White Lives Matter" Yeezy T-shirt. However, the highly decorated rapper deleted the story a few hours later.

Kanye West calls "Black Lives Matter" a scam in an Instagram story, deletes it later

A screenshot of the now-deleted Instagram story from Ye (Image via Twitter/Rap)

After putting out a story tagging the "Black Lives Matter" movement as a scam, Ye deleted the same. However, his story did spark another debate on social media, dividing people once again. Many called Kanye West a hypocrite, while others agreed with the rapper by questioning the people behind BLM's alleged misuse of donations.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter to Ye's "BLM was a scam" comment:

Daniel Ferreres Ondó @FerreresOndo



The organization that capitalised is a scam. They took advantage. @Rap The movement can't be a scam as it was legitimate the union of many people looking for a common good, acknowledging the value of black people and the disadvantages in front of the system (particularly U.S.).The organization that capitalised is a scam. They took advantage. @Rap The movement can't be a scam as it was legitimate the union of many people looking for a common good, acknowledging the value of black people and the disadvantages in front of the system (particularly U.S.).The organization that capitalised is a scam. They took advantage. https://t.co/RXa6NZ1Ucx

JB @Jayevo23_ @Rap No more Yeezys for me. As much as I wanted deny he’s like this. This is who he is and blk ppl should stop supporting him but wont. It’s clear who he here for. He’s the Candace owens of rap. Those same whites he’s worshipping are stealing his designs and releasing his sneakers @Rap No more Yeezys for me. As much as I wanted deny he’s like this. This is who he is and blk ppl should stop supporting him but wont. It’s clear who he here for. He’s the Candace owens of rap. Those same whites he’s worshipping are stealing his designs and releasing his sneakers

Orangerry🍊 @Orangerry



Totally not embarrassing at all @Rap Man I love being a Kanye fan guysTotally not embarrassing at all @Rap Man I love being a Kanye fan guysTotally not embarrassing at all https://t.co/9PQCjCFzcn

koffi. @K2EFFS @Rap his fans must be so tired having to defend him every two minutes @Rap his fans must be so tired having to defend him every two minutes

⬇️↘️➡️+🖕🏾 @UnoriginalNam20 @Rap Surely this is just a marketing ploy for his next album. Right? @Rap Surely this is just a marketing ploy for his next album. Right? https://t.co/HAnfzlZkp6

As mentioned, there were netizens who agreed with Ye's comment on BLM:

Black Piccolo @blacknigolo @Rap He is not lying, all the leaders of the BLM movement pocketed all the donated money lmao @Rap He is not lying, all the leaders of the BLM movement pocketed all the donated money lmao

fbg spain @RoutesGG @Rap He ain’t lie the BLM movement is real and very important but the organization was fraud @Rap He ain’t lie the BLM movement is real and very important but the organization was fraud

John Mchandsome @JumpSerbian @OvOBloue @Rap Nah, but he right tbf. Google yo what the founders of BLM are up to these days, we got played @OvOBloue @Rap Nah, but he right tbf. Google yo what the founders of BLM are up to these days, we got played

nick 🦋 @blondedzero @Rap the organization is def a scam but the movement as a whole most definitely isn’t @Rap the organization is def a scam but the movement as a whole most definitely isn’t https://t.co/g34xaZiS6z

Lashanna @Lashannaisrite @Rap He didn't lie though. The founders bought mansions, didn't bother to give or invest in the black communities, and to make matters even worse, they think NBA isn't mid. @Rap He didn't lie though. The founders bought mansions, didn't bother to give or invest in the black communities, and to make matters even worse, they think NBA isn't mid.

Slurqd︎ @SlurqdFN @Rap He’s not wrong, the people who started bought mansions and super cars lmao @Rap He’s not wrong, the people who started bought mansions and super cars lmao

Champs @ChampsPain @Rap Kanye wearing a white lives matter shirt really made a big difference. Now everyone‘s talking bout him being a hypocrite forgetting that the people behind the blm movement used the money on Mansions… @Rap Kanye wearing a white lives matter shirt really made a big difference. Now everyone‘s talking bout him being a hypocrite forgetting that the people behind the blm movement used the money on Mansions…

Why did Kanye West receive flak for the "White Lives Matter" Yeezy T-shirt?

Kanye West and Candace Owens were seen wearing the "White Lives Matter" T-shirt during Paris Fashion Week (Image via Twitter/@RealCandaceO)

The reason behind the controversy was the message written on the T-shirt, i.e., "White Lives Matter." While some readers may think it is a harmless phrase, others believe it is associated with white supremacy. As per the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the term originated in 2015 as a racist response to the BLM movement.

The official website of ADL connected the dots between white nationalists and "White Lives Matter." It also linked the propagation of the phrase with neo-Nazi organizations like the Aryan Renaissance Society and the Ku Klux Klan (KKK).

Hence, the use of the phrase from a personality like Kanye West did not sit well with his supporters. As a result, Ye was criticized by a large section of his fans.

