“Now it’s over”: Kanye West responds to outrage over White Lives Matter Yeezy T-shirt controversy

Famous American rapper Kanye West added a new controversy to his name when on Monday, October 3, he, alongside Candace Owens, donned a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt during Paris Fashion Week. Ye's controversial decision drew polarizing reactions from netizens, with many slamming him primarily because of his race.
However, the matter does not seem to end anytime soon as the 45-year-old rapper responded with another controversial comment on the "Black Lives Matter" movement by calling it a "scam." Ye posted an Instagram post addressing the social and political movement as he said:
"EVERYONE KNOWS THAT BLACK LIVES MATTER WAS A SCAM. NOW ITS OVER. YOU'RE WELCOME."
West directed his claim of putting an end to the "Black Lives Matter" movement by wearing the "White Lives Matter" Yeezy T-shirt. However, the highly decorated rapper deleted the story a few hours later.
Kanye West calls "Black Lives Matter" a scam in an Instagram story, deletes it later
After putting out a story tagging the "Black Lives Matter" movement as a scam, Ye deleted the same. However, his story did spark another debate on social media, dividing people once again. Many called Kanye West a hypocrite, while others agreed with the rapper by questioning the people behind BLM's alleged misuse of donations.
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter to Ye's "BLM was a scam" comment:
As mentioned, there were netizens who agreed with Ye's comment on BLM:
Why did Kanye West receive flak for the "White Lives Matter" Yeezy T-shirt?
The reason behind the controversy was the message written on the T-shirt, i.e., "White Lives Matter." While some readers may think it is a harmless phrase, others believe it is associated with white supremacy. As per the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the term originated in 2015 as a racist response to the BLM movement.
The official website of ADL connected the dots between white nationalists and "White Lives Matter." It also linked the propagation of the phrase with neo-Nazi organizations like the Aryan Renaissance Society and the Ku Klux Klan (KKK).
Hence, the use of the phrase from a personality like Kanye West did not sit well with his supporters. As a result, Ye was criticized by a large section of his fans.