Who is Josh Kushner? Kanye tears into Jared Kushner's brother over SKIMS investment, mentions Karlie Kloss and Ivanka Trump in Instagram rant

Kanye West recently took a jibe at Josh Kushner over his investment in Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand.

The rapper went on another Instagram rant and hinted that he was not aware of Kushner’s investment. He wrote:

“F*** Josh Kushner. What if I had 10% of Karlie Kloss underwear line without you knowing? And you only had 5%.”

He also teared into Josh’s brother, Jared Kushner, who was the former senior advisor to Donald Trump, Jared Kushner. The rapper claimed that Josh attempted to sabotage Trump’s political administration. Ye even mentioned Jared’s wife Ivanka Trump in his post:

“Jared was holding Trump back. Ivanka is fire.”

The now-deleted Instagram post was captioned “Jesus is King” and garnered several likes from fans before it was removed from the platform.

Reports suggest that Josh Kushner’s firm Thrive Capital invested in SKIMS before Kardashian and Ye parted ways. However, the latter told Fox News that he was unaware that Kushner held 10% stakes in the company while he owned 5% stakes.

During the interview, West also attacked the imagery and vision of SKIMS:

“I had a lot of issues with the imagery of Skims. There was a lot of imagery that was overly s*xualized and things I would not wanna see my wife and my daughters doing to sell their product in the future.”

He also alleged that several SKIMS products were based on ideas curated for Yeezy:

“Skims is based on a lot of the Yeezy ideas. I had to use my relationships in fashion in order to establish Kim so fashionable people would say 'I’m down to wear Kim’s line.’”

Kanye West’s social media tirade against Josh Kushner and his brother Jared came after the rapper was seen having dinner with the latter in January 2020. However, the reason behind the fallout between Ye and Jared remains unknown. The duo have reportedly been friends for 10 years.

Everything to know about Josh Kushner

Josh Kushner is an American entrepreneur and investor. He is the husband of ex-Victoria’s Secret model Karlie Kloss and the younger brother of Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former senior White House advisor.

Josh was born on June 12, 1985, to Charles and Sheryl Kushner. He graduated from Harvard College in 2008, and later from Harvard Business School in 2011.

Following his graduation, Kushner briefly worked in the Merchant Banking Division of Goldman Sachs. In 2009, Josh Kushner established the venture capital firm Thrive Capital, which later invested in Instagram, Robinhood and Slack.

Kushner is reportedly the second largest investor in Instagram's Series B fundraising round. Additionally, his firm reportedly benefitted after Facebook bought Instagram.

The entrepreneur also co-founded health insurance start-up Oscar Health in 2012 before establishing a technology platform titled Cadre with Jared in 2015.

Kushner also acquired a 2.5% US$30 million stake in NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies in 2019 and is currently a minority owner of the team. According to Forbes, Kushner has an approximate net worth of $2 billion.

The businessman previously made it to Forbes' 30 Under 30 list, Inc. Magazine's 35 Under 35 list, Crain's 40 Under 40 list, and Vanity Fair's Next Establishment.

On a personal front, Josh Kushner started dating Karlie Kloss in 2012. The duo tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child together in 2021.

Despite their different political views, the Kushner brothers have always maintained a close relationship.

