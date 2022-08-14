Where to buy the SKIMS Shaping Swim collection? Price, release date and more explored

The reality TV star, Kim Kardashian's solutionwear and shapewear brand, SKIMS, launched its swimwear section, SWIM, in May 2022. Kim K has added several other styles to her swimwear line on Friday, August 12, 2022. The new additions habe integrated the brand's ethos and the iconic shapewear technology.

The new Shaping Swim collection of the brand offers nine swimwear pieces, including - bandeau tops, one-pieces, tankinis, high-waisted shorts, and swim skirts. The collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of SKIMS in sizes ranging from XXS to 4XL in a variety of neutral colors. One can avail all nine pieces at prices ranging from $54 to $108.

More about the newly launched 9-piece SKIMS Shaping Swim collection

Newly launched 9-piece SKIMS Shaping Swim collection (Image via Skims)

The swim collection features nine full to medium coverage silhouettes and is the brand's first drop to incorporate the brand's classic shapewear solution. The new swimwear offerings are constructed out of the same soft material used in the sculpting pieces from the label.

In an official press release, the label describes the collection,

“Designed to smooth and mold your body in all the right places. The (collection pieces) lightly smooth your curves, cellulite and the body in multiple target areas for the signature Skims compressive, body-hugging feel.”

The swimwear line provides light support and adds in flexibility as well as comfort. The shaping swim line will be offered in five different colorways, including - cocoa brown, sienna tan, onyx black, marble white, and gunmetal gray.

The 9 collection pieces includes, '

Shaping Swim Underwire One Piece, which can be availed for $108. Shaping Swim Cami One piece, which can be availed for $108. Shaping Swim Unlined Unwired Bikini Top, which can be availed for $68. Shaping Swim High Waist Bikini Bottom, which can be availed for $58. Shaping Swim Bandeau Bikini Top, which can be availed for $62. Shaping Swim Dipped Bikini Bottom, which can be availed for $54. Shaping Swim Tank Bikini Top, which can be availed for $64. Shaping Swim Short, which can be availed for $58. Shaping Swim Long Skirt, which can be availed for $78.

Leading the collection is the Underwire one piece, which is a figure-flattering item. The silhouette has an open neckline with unlined underwired cups, which gives one's breasts a supportive feel. The one piece gives medium coverage and body smoothing appearance.

The Cami One Piece sports a square neckline, adjustable straps, and high hip cuts. The Unlined Underwire Bikini top offers light lift support and slight compression. The Unlined Underwire Bikini Top features an open neckline, non adjustable straps, and snap back closure.

The High Waist Bikini Bottom offers light compression around the tummy and waist area. The bikini bottom offers full coverage. The next offering is the Bandeau Bikini Top, which is a basic and timeless piece. The bandeau top is accompanied by removable and adjustable straps and features a silicone grip tape at the top of the inside.

Dipped Bikini Bottom cotours your waist and bikini area, while giving full coverage. The Swim Tank, aka Tankini offers light support, and a square neckline for contemporary. The Swim short offers slight compression and a high waistband. It smoothens out your waist and thighs. The piece also offers high coverage.

Lastly, the long skirt features a high front leg slit. It also features a foldable waistband, which can be adjusted according to one's needs.

