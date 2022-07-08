Where to buy Kim Kardashian's Skims Metallic Swimwear collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Kim Kardashian's loungewear and solution wear brand, SKIMS, is known to hype up a collection drop. After debuting the label's swimwear collection in May 2022, Kim Kardashian is adding more to her Swims line to the demand of consumers and brand enthusiasts. The newly launched collection is channeling 1970s poolside glam, as they are clad in metallic colorways.

Skims' limited-edition line of swimwear is done up in three metallic colorways, gold, nickel, and champagne, which are super-shiny and bring back the 70s feel. The limited-edition collection consists of two pieces, one-pieces, and cover-ups.

The collection was launched on the label's official e-commerce site on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 9 a.m. PT or 12 p.m. ET.

More about the newly launched Kim Kardashian Skims Metallic Swimwear collection, channeling the 1970s glam

Newly launched Kim Kardashian Skims Metallic Swimwear collection, channeling the 1970's glam

The newly launched collection, dubbed the Metallic Swim, was first teased by Kim Kardashian almost a week before launch. On July 1, 2022, Kim took to her Instagram to post a picture teasing the upcoming collection pieces, skimpy silver metallic swim triangle top and matching metallic swim dipped tie bottoms.

Hinting at the upcoming swimwear collection, she captioned the post,

"Soon."

Later, she confirmed the collection launch with the campaign photos of the Metallic swim, shot by the British photographer Nadia Lee Cohen. Skims wrote in an Instagram post,

"We teamed with visual artist @NadiaLeeLee to bring ‘70s poolside glamour and a barely-there beach aesthetic to life."

In the campaign photo, Kim K is spotted wearing vintage glamorous voluminous hair clad in blonde hues. She opted for bright blue bold eye makeup. For the campaign video, the brand captioned the post on Instagram,

“Go ‘70s poolside glam in high-cut heroes dipped in high-shine hues."

The blonde hair is teased in high puffy voluminous curled ends with front bangs. She opted for a nude-colored lip to match impactful eye makeup and dramatic mascara.

Kim tagged her makeup artist Mario Dedicanovic and hairstylist Chris Appleton. Keeping up with the '70s theme, the jewelry was kept chunky and bright.

The entire collection features 10-pieces in three colors, i.e., gold, nickel, and champagne.

The entire collection includes:

Metallic Swim Bandeau Bikini top, which retails for $48. Metallic Swim Dipped Tie Bottom, which retails for $48. Metallic Swim Triangle top, which retails for $48. Metallic Swim Dipped Mid Waist Bottoms, which retail for $48. Metallic Swim Mock Neck Tank, which retails for $64. Metallic Swim Cut-Out Monokini, which retails for $108. Metallic Swim Cycle Suit, which retails for $128. Metallic Swim High Cut One Piece, which retails for $108. Metallic Swim Mid Waist Short, which retails for $54. Metallic Swim Sarong Mini Skirt, which retails for $78.

There are bandeaus, high-necks, and triangle tops for bikini options and matching bottoms in mid-waist and stringy bikini options. One-piece options include a fun cut-out monokini, classic high cut, and full cycled suit. The entire collection comes in a size range of XXS to 4XL.

The collection is utterly multifunctional. In addition to the swimsuit use, the collection can also be worn outside as statement-making pieces. The cycle suit can be worn daily, whereas the high-neck bikini top can be worn as a crop top.

Head over to Skims' official e-commerce site to avail the whimsical yet stylish pieces.

