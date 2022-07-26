This is a vibe: Instagram users react as SKIMS launches new Swim campaign starring Paris Jackson and more

Kim Kardashian's solution wear, underwear, loungewear, shapewear, and now swimwear brand SKIMS is about to launch an ad campaign for its latest Swim collection which features A-list celebrity faces. The campaign, featuring Bella Poarch, Paris Jackson, and Madison Bailey, celebrates the fun spirit of pool party scenes in Los Angeles.

Early images from the campaign were revealed on the Kardashian brand's official Instagram handle on July 26, 2022. The campaign images, featuring Gen Z celebrities, caught the attention of netizens.

Fans expressed their views regarding the upcoming Swim collection - which will be launched on the label's official e-commerce site on July 28, 2022 - and their campaign.

Fans reaction to the latest SKIMS Swim campaign, featuring, Bella Poarch, Paris Jackson, and Madison Bailey

Fans have been extremely happy to see their favorite icons dressed in their label of choice. While many were happy to see Bailey, Poarch, and Jackson, a few were happy to see their favorite items restocked.

Under Paris Jackson's images, many commented that she was a good singer, their favorite girl, and gorgeous. The comments all showed the American model, actress, and singer in a positive light.

Paris Jackson is the only daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe. She donned nude and white colored monochromatic Swim collection pieces for the campaign. Not only that, Paris Jackson herself has been excited to be a part of the campaign. As she said in a statement in the press release,

"I’ve known Kim for a while and have always admired her style, so to be in the latest swim campaign for Skims is a full-circle moment. I love the brand and doing this shoot was so much fun."

A similar reaction was seen for Tik-Tok influencer, singer, and actress Bella Poarch, and American actress Madison Bailey. Fans enjoyed seeing both Bella Poarch and Madison Bailey in the campaign as they posed in a pink one-piece and black Onyx monokini, respectively.

Bella Poarch talked about her experience shooting the campaign,

“I’m so thrilled to be a part of the new Skims swim campaign. I’m obsessed with the new collection — from gloves to dresses, there is so much to choose from and I love how the brand always pushes style boundaries this way. I couldn’t be more excited work with them.”

Madison Bailey, who is known for her role in the Netflix teen drama, Outer Banks, also commented on the iconic campaign from the label. She said,

“Skims is known for their iconic campaigns so to be a part of the latest one for swim was so exciting. I’m a huge fan of the brand and this collection is so fun. I’ll be wearing it all summer long.”

A crowd of cool celebrities, DJs, models, musicians, and artists gather up in the latest campaign to celebrate, while wearing SKIMS' latest Swim collection. Fans have been open about their feelings regarding the campaign, which has all been positive.

More about the SKIMS new Swim collection

In March 2022, Kim Kardashian's brand entered the swim category to bring 19 different silhouettes in seven colorways. Later, the brand revealed the Metallic Swim collection. The new swim collection is designed to offer comfort, signature fit, flattering and targeted support.

The new campaign was shot by Mark Hunter, aka Cobrasnake, who is known for his contemporary cultural photography. While details of the collection's assortment haven't been revealed yet, we can expect to see some of the previously seen silhouettes in brand new colors.

Pieces such as - Cut Out Monokini in Onyx, Zip Front Long Sleeve One-Piece in Marble, Scoop Neck One-Piece in Taffy, Swim Gloves in Taffy, Mock Neck Cycle Suit in Taffy, Swim Long Sleeve Shrug, Terry Towels, and more will be dropping with the latest collection.

The collection can be availed on the SKIMS website as well as at retailers such as Nordstrom, SSense, Selfridges, Net-A-Porter, Holt Renfrew, Lane Crawford and David Jones. The new collection drops on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET.

