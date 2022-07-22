When is the last date of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022? Details explored

Nordstrom is back with its biggest annual sale, dubbed the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022. This is a one-of-a-kind event sale organized by the Nordstrom store, where brand enthusiasts and consumers can find amazing deals on shoes, clothing, handbags, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fragrances, and more.

The preview of the sale items was launched for consumers on June 29, 2022, giving them plenty of time to select their favorites and wishlist them. Early access to the sale was given to card members on July 9, 2022, while the general sale opened on July 15, 2022. The sale ends on 11:59 p.m. PT on July 31, 2022, and on August 1, 2022, at 2:59 a.m. ET.

Details explored about the exciting annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022

Exciting annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 (Image via Nordstrom)

The fashion event organized by Nordstrom is a limited-time opportunity to buy discounted essentials and brand-new arrivals. For non-card members, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale lasts for 17 days, i.e., July 15 to July 31, 2022. The prices go back to normal on August 1, 2022.

For the occasion of the sale, the Nordstrom brothers and part owners, i.e., Pete and Erik Nordstrom, gave a small message to the shoppers,

"We're excited for you to see what we have in store this yeat. Wheather you're stocking up on wardrobe staples or want to discover something new, you'll find we have something for every occasion. We do expect to sell out of our best items, so remember to shop early."

If one doesn't have a Nordstrom card, one can apply to become a credit card member. For Card members, Nordstrom offers two types of cards, retail credit, and Visa credit cards, which provide the same benefits to every consumer.

One can use these cards to shop at the official e-commerce site of Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, or through the official app. Other than the early access to sales, the Card members enjoy many more benefits, including their point earning. They are as follows:

They can earn 3 points per dollar spent with the store on the Nordstrom credit card.

They can earn 2 points per dollar spent with the store on the Nordstrom credit card.

They can earn 1 point per dollar everywhere else Visa®, and credit cards are accepted.

They also get special offers when making a purchase at Nordstrom with your new Nordstrom card—start as early as the day you're approved.

They have access to 24/7 Nordstrom customer service.

Early access members can also gain special perks depending on the card points. The early access provision also has certain tiers depending on the level of the club one is in, based on the yearly spent amount.

Each tier can only shop via the anniversary sale early access as a cardmember on specific dates,

July 6: Early Access starts for cardmembers with Icon status.

July 7: Early Access starts for cardmembers with Ambassador status.

July 9: Early Access starts for cardmembers with Influencer status.

July 15: Anniversary Sale opens to the general public.

In the Nordstrom anniversary sale, one can purchase jeans, jackets, coats, and shoes for both men and women. Kids' items are also on sale, and it is an excellent time for parents to stock up on items like undershirts and underwear. One can also avail personal care items like shampoo and moisturizers, which can exclusively be accessed during the Anniversary sale.

In the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, Nordstrom offers items from various top brands. Brands listed for the 2022 sale include Nike, UGG, La Mer, Zella, Voluspa, Olaplex, Estee Lauder, SPANX, Free People, Natroi, Kiehl's since 1851, Steve Madden, Charlotte Tilbury, Jo Malone London, Barefoot Dreams, AllSaints, and many more.

Anniversary sale digital catalog (Image via Nordstrom)

While one can find Nordstrom Anniversary Sale items at stores, the Sportskeeda team will recommend shopping online for a wider collection. If one is worried about returns, the sale items are also eligible for returns and refunds.

The Nordstrom online store also offers a stylist service, which provides consumers help based on their body description and other factors. Online purchasers get free shipping and free return services and curbside drops, pickups, and returns.

In shipping options, one can avail expedited shipping, same-day delivery (depending on location), and international shipping (depending on location). With the sale, the Nordstrom Anniversary catalog also came out on June 29, 2022. Through this catalog, one can explore different options, including stylist recommendations, latest trends, essential items, outfit inspirations, and much more.

