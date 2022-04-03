How many brothers does Chris Rock have? All about his family as Tony Rock tears into Will Smith over Oscars slap

Tony Rock has recently slammed Will Smith for slapping his brother Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. In the footage obtained by The Shade Room, while performing, Tony exclaimed,

“If you think you gonna to walk up on this stage, this ain’t the motherf**king Oscars! And if you walk your a** up here, you ain’t nominated for s**t but these motherf**king hands! Oh, we going to pop the rest of the year n***a. Every time you see me do a show pop!”

Throwing his hands up in the air, he continued and said,

“I didn’t want to start the show like that! You gonna hit my motherf**king brother because your bitch gave you a side-eye?”

Footage from the Oscars shows the Bad Boys II star laughing at Chris Rock’s joke until he spotted his wife Jada was uncomfortable with the insult. Will Smith went on stage and slapped Rock before yelling, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth!”

Who are Chris Rock's brothers?

Chris Rock has six younger brothers and a younger sister and is the eldest among the seven.

1) Charles Ledell Rock

Although Chris is the eldest in the family, he has one older half-brother, Charles Ledell Rock. Born in 1953, he had a close relationship with Chris’ younger brother Tony.

Charles passed away in February 2006 at the age of 52. He struggled with alcohol and addiction throughout his life and reportedly died while living in a homeless shelter.

2) Andre Rock

Born in 1967, Andre is Chris Rock’s firstborn brother and he preferred to stay away from the limelight. He has never been spotted publicly with Chris or Tony and is reportedly the owner of a trucking business called Julius Rock Trucking Inc.

3) Tony Rock

Tony Rock is a stand-up comedian and has played important roles in sitcoms like Living Biblically and All of Us. He also became famous for making a guest appearance as Uncle Tony on Everybody Hates Chris.

4) Brian Rock

Brian Rock’s lifestyle is similar to that of his sibling Andre. He likes to stay out of the spotlight and is rarely spotted on camera with his brothers. A few reports say that he serves as a church minister.

5) Kenny Rock

Born in 1979, Kenny Rock has struggled to stay away from the limelight and is trying his luck in the entertainment industry. He has appeared in a few movies like Vesuvius and Coincidental Killer.

Although he is not very active on Instagram, he continues to share pictures of his family, including selfies with Chris and throwback pictures of matriarch Rose.

6) Andi Rock

Born in 1985, Andi Rock is Chris Rock’s sister and is currently based in Rock Hill, South Carolina. She is reportedly a therapist specializing in working with children with autism.

7) Jordan Rock

Born in 1991, Jordan Rock has been pursuing a career in the entertainment industry and has played a few roles in films like HBO Max’s Love Life and Big Time Adolescence.

Tony Rock does not accept Will Smith’s apology

Tony Rock has refused to accept the apology of Will Smith (Images via Frederick M. Brown and Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Tony Rock recently answered his fan’s questions on Twitter where he stated that he has not accepted Will Smith’s apology. When asked what he planned to do after his brother was slapped, he replied by simply saying "respond."

The comedian also confirmed that Chris Rock and Will Smith had not made up at Oscars 2022. Rumors about the duo’s hashing out have been trending on the internet after Page Six learned from Sean “Diddy” Combs that they would be making amends and working through their differences after the event.

People also believed that the viral moment was not real as a picture circulating online, which claimed to be high resolution, showed Chris wearing a face pad to soften the blow. Tony responded to rumors of the slap being staged.

Tony said that he does not approve of Will’s apology. When he was asked if he would fight with fire or go the professional way, he said, “It’s on bro."

