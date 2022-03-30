Who is Tony Rock ? Chris Rock's brother says he doesn't accept Will Smith's apology, claims Diddy was lying 

While answering fan questions on Twitter, Tony Rock revealed that he had not accepted Will Smith’s apology. This comes after Rock's brother and comedian Chris was slapped by the actor on-stage during this year’s Oscars. When asked what Tony planned to do following Smith’s actions, the former replied saying “respond.”

Tony Rock, a comedian just like his brother, took to Twitter, replying to several tweets that questioned him about the jaw-dropping Oscars moment. Tony Rock confirmed that Chris Rock and Will Smith had not made up on the night of the Oscars. Rumors of the two hashing out their differences surfaced online, after Page Six learned from rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs that the two would be making amends and working through their differences following the awards ceremony.

Tony also responded to rumors of the slap being staged. Netizens believed that the viral moment was not real as a picture circulating online, which claimed to be high resolution, showed Chris Rock wearing a face pad to soften the blow.

Tony also said that he does not approve of Smith’s apology and when asked if he would “fight with fire” or go the “professional route” following the Oscars- slap, Tony responded- “It’s on bro.”

Other questions Tony responded to included:

Tony Rock @TONYROCK Farrah Kru @FarrahKru @TONYROCK Just say how you feel about your brother getting slapped stop retweeting comments cuz all you're doing is building up to say something anyway 🙄 @TONYROCK Just say how you feel about your brother getting slapped stop retweeting comments cuz all you're doing is building up to say something anyway 🙄 Or you can just go about your day... twitter.com/FarrahKru/stat… Or you can just go about your day... twitter.com/FarrahKru/stat…

Tony Rock follows brother’s footsteps towards comedy

Anthony Andrew Rock, who goes by his stage name Tony Rock, is an actor and stand-up comedian. The 47-year-old is best known for playing Uncle Ryan on Everybody Hates Chris. He has also claimed popularity after traveling worldwide for his stand-up shows.

According to his IMDb, after just six months of pursuing comedy, he landed a show in Amsterdam. Since his return, he has gained the reputation of 'a young star in the making.' The comedian often performs bi-coastal. While in New York, he is best known at Comic Strip, Caroline’s and Stand-Up New York. While performing in Los Angeles, he is a regular at Improve, Icehouse, The Comedy Store and The Laugh Factory.

Apart from being a stand-up comedian, Tony has appeared on screen as well. In the early 2000s he hosted a game show Can You Tell? for the Oxygen network. He was also a BattleBots correspondent during the fifth season, which appeared on Comedy Central.

It seems like the comedian has been acquainted with Will Smith since 2003 as he landed a role on the show All Of Us, created by Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Tony also starred in his own comedy TV series called The Tony Rock Project from 2008 to 2009. In 2012, he acted in Think Like a Man, a movie based on Steve Harvey’s book Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man.

More recently, the comedian has appeared as a judge on Netflix’s Is It Cake?

Tony was born to Rose and Julius Rock and has seven brothers and one sister.

Edited by Mayank Shete